TregoED adds Timely Special Education Expertise to Team
Alicia Tate brings a wealth of experience and leadership from the world of Special Education to the professional development team at TregoED
Work in Special Education often involves high-stakes, high-conflict issues that intersect all other departments of a school district and the community at large. Alicia's 30 plus years of working with and on behalf of exceptional children have added significant experience in effectively involving stakeholders and addressing complex Special Education issues using TregoED analytic processes to our team. These processes help leaders address complex problems using collaborative, transparent, data-based approaches.
Now, more than ever, providing appropriate services for our special needs students and advocating for those with mental health issues is of the utmost importance. TregoED Executive Director, Kathy Blackburn, expressed confidence that "Alicia's broad-based experience in Special Education gives her a unique understanding of the complexity and difficulty of work in this area. She has consistently demonstrated how to successfully collaborate with diverse stakeholders to resolve issues and problems. With Alicia on our team, we expect to be able to replicate her success exponentially to benefit Exceptional Children everywhere."
Alicia's previous roles, most recently as Senior Executive Director of the Exceptional Children Program and System of Care in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and prior to that, 14 additional years of administrative leadership in other large and diverse school districts in North Carolina, have provided her with a unique perspective of the demands made on Special Education leaders. Those demands encompass a working knowledge of procedures, law, specialists, compliance, education and advocacy for a diverse population of students. TregoED's leadership tools have provided the framework to efficiently and effectively implement and supervise the delivery of special education.
TregoED.org (http://www.tregoed.org) helps school districts do what is best for children by providing leaders with proven strategies for effectively tackling critical problems and decisions. TregoED offers school and district leaders high quality, job embedded workshops, as well as issue-driven consulting, and follow-on coaching. Since its founding in 1994, TregoED has helped over 19,000 education leaders in the U. S. and Canada implement data driven decision-making and problem-solving excellence throughout their districts.
