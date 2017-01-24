Samsung's Exynos Processors Selected to Revolutionize Audi's Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainmen

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced its participation in the Audi

-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced its participation in the Audi Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP) as a partner supplier of Exynos processors, its own System-on-Chip (SoC) solution, for Audi's In Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system.Audi's PSCP was first initiated in 2010 to quickly implement the latest technologies that satisfy its highest standard in robustness, performance and quality for automobiles. As a key partner, Samsung will be supplying its flagship Exynos processors for Audi's next-generation IVI system."With Exynos processors, Samsung has proven its technology leadership in performance, reliability and innovative packaging solutions," said Alfons Pfaller, Head of Infotainment Development at Audi. "Through the PSCP, Samsung and Audi will work together to bring the best in-vehicle infotainment experience at the automotive quality level expected from the Audi brand.""We are very thrilled to be a part of the rapidly advancing automobile technology,"said Charlie Bae, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung is fully dedicated to delivering robust and reliable yet high-performing solution to Audi for the next level of driving enjoyment."With multiple OS and multi-display support, flagship Exynos processors can operate up to four different domains and displays stationed in the vehicle at once. Exynos processors' powerful computing and graphic processing performance delivers highly graphical user interface on displays for deeper user engagement.Since 2010, Samsung's Exynos processors have powered the highest performing smart devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to navigation systems, delivering the ultimate experiences to consumers. Through the adoption of advanced technology and optimization for automobiles, Samsung is committed to bringing top-of-the-line performance for safer and more pleasant driving experience.For more information about Samsung's Exynos products, please visit www.samsung.com/exynos