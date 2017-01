Cuban Drummer Francisco Mela to lead The Crash Trio + One in upcoming NYC performance

End

-- Cuban drummer(Joe Lovano, McCoy Tyner, Chucho Valdés) will lead his ensemble,, for a one-night performance at the Cornelia Street Café in New York City on February 24, 2017. The show will feature Tony Malaby (tenor sax), Leo Genovese (piano), Santi Dbriano (bass), alongside Mela on drums.Mela's upcoming New York performance comes after a busy couple of months closing 2016, including a North American and European tour with Joe Lovano and Chucho Valdés and numerous dates with McCoy Tyner, among several others. Earlier in the year, he released his fourth album entitledto considerable acclaim.features, comprising Mela (drums),(bass) and(piano), with special guest guitarist. Mela assembled the trio to celebrate the life's work of one of his mentors, legendary pianist, and composer,. The recording marks an important point in Mela's career, and he states:Also of major significance, the album was dedicated to the memory of his late parents.andwill be performing two sets at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street, Greenwich Village, NY on February 24: 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve seats visit http://www.corneliastreetcafe.com