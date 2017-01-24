News By Tag
Cuban Drummer Francisco Mela to lead The Crash Trio + One in upcoming NYC performance
Mela's upcoming New York performance comes after a busy couple of months closing 2016, including a North American and European tour with Joe Lovano and Chucho Valdés and numerous dates with McCoy Tyner, among several others. Earlier in the year, he released his fourth album entitled FE to considerable acclaim.
FE features The Crash Trio, comprising Mela (drums), Gerald Cannon (bass) and Leo Genovese (piano), with special guest guitarist John Scofield. Mela assembled the trio to celebrate the life's work of one of his mentors, legendary pianist, and composer, McCoy Tyner. The recording marks an important point in Mela's career, and he states: "While recording this project, I was able to express some of my emotions with very special musicians who have played a major part in my development and musical growth. With them, I share a musical and spiritual friendship."
Francisco Mela and The Crash Trio + One will be performing two sets at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street, Greenwich Village, NY on February 24th: 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve seats visit http://www.corneliastreetcafe.com
