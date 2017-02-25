 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Actress Mickey Pantano and the Cast of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark Appear on the GingerNewYork TV Show

MICKEY PANTANO and Members of the Nu•ance Theater Company Discuss Their Roles in the Production of HAMLET, PRINCE OF DENMARK. MNN TV Studios, Friday, February 3, 2017. Time Warner Cable Ch. 34/1995. 2pm.
 
 
Cast of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
Cast of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Nu•ance Theatre Company's ambitious take on William Shakespeare's most enigmatic tale opens this month:

John DeSotelle and Nu•ance Theatre Company are employing medieval and renaissance theatrical techniques -- with a 21st Century twist -- to create a visually stunning production exploring the web of stories within this oft-examined work of brilliance.

"Hamlet is the story of many lives entangled in destiny from the death of a king and a stolen crown. Hamlet is not the only one to see the ghost of his father, the entire Castle Elsinore is haunted by his memory and his death," says director John DeSotelle about his focus on the multiple journeys explored in his production; "this production explores all the personal demons brought forth by this event."

John DeSotelle has gathered a powerful cast and imbued them with his own celebrated method of Meisner-based training method. Led by Jack Wink, making his New York debut as the Dane, the cast includes Jurgen Jones, Mickey Pantano, Julia Boyes, Ethan Russell, Sean Richards, Justin Blake Broido, Joe Lalumia, John Rearick, Michael Bryan, Albert Baker, and Michael Fox.

https://vimeo.com/191871893



Event Information:
Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
Directed by John DeSotelle
January 28 - February 25, 2017
The Main Stage of John DeSotelle Studio
300 West 43rd Street, Third Floor
New York City

Website: http://www.desotellestudio.com
Twitter @DesotelleStudio
Instagram: Johndesotellestudio
Facebook: facebook@desotellestudio.com

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
