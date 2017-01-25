 
January 2017





Make 2017 the Year of the Baby with Dr. Stephanie Singleton

Dr. Stephanie Singleton and The Fertility Center of Charleston highlight steps to take to make 2017 the year of the baby! The Fertility Center of Charleston compassionately guides each patient to parenthood using advanced reproductive technology.
 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- It's one month into 2017, and for many the resolutions are long gone. But what if your goal for 2017 is to start a family?You have taken the folic acid. You have answered the meddling question over the holidays. You have been to more baby showers than you can count. You are tired of seeing negative on the pregnancy tests month after month. If so and you are struggling to become pregnant, Dr. Stephanie Singleton and The Fertility Center of Charleston highlight steps to take to make 2017 the year of the baby!

Schedule the Consult
The first step is meeting with a reproductive endocrinologist or fertility specialist. Making that initial consult appointment can be daunting, but once a plan is in place almost all patients are glad they made the call. Know that you aren't alone. More than 7 million women faced infertility challenges in 2010. That accounts for 11% of the population. Infertility is a true medical condition that can often be addressed with the proper medical care. Often many patients of The Fertility Center of Charleston offer similar advice, "Don't wait. Make the call. Your life will change forever."

Find the Right Fit
How do you know if it is the right fit? The provider you choose to help with infertility will be a major part of your life. It is always a good idea to meet the provider as a couple. Check out their website and social media for reviews and posts from former and current patients. Talk to other couples who have faced infertility. Dr. Stephanie Singleton hears from many patients that they desire a specialist that is caring and warm with a staff that feels like family. The Fertility Center of Charleston offers complimentary consults for second opinions.

Bring the Facts
Track your cycle. Know your family history. All of this information can help your specialist with your fertility journey. Some patients may have underlying medical conditions. For others, male factor infertility may be to blame. Know the facts as well. Read up on the different infertility procedures, there are many options available. In addition, have your insurance information available. The Fertility Center of Charleston has helped couples save thousands of dollars on treatments and medicine throughout the years.

The Fertility Center of Charleston, Dr. Stephanie Singleton and her staff compassionately guide each patient to parenthood using the latest advanced reproductive technologies including IVF (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fertility...). The Fertility Center of Charleston has locations in Mt. Pleasant (http://www.fertilitycharleston.com/contact-us/mt-pleasant/) & Savannah.

Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Laurin Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
