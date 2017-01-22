News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IntegraCare employees eligible to win new car based on perfect attendance
Staff at 10 senior living communities will learn winner via announcement on Facebook
The new car winner will be announced via IntegraCare's community Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Additionally, three grand prize winners at 10 IntegraCare-
"This is a reward program for all hourly, non-management team members based on perfect attendance each payroll period," said Eric Walker, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing for IntegraCare, which operates senior living communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland. "Prizes were awarded monthly throughout 2016, with the car giveaway and grand prizes presented following the last pay date of the year."
Employees at 10 IntegraCare communities are eligible. They received vouchers based on perfect attendance during each pay period and were entered into the CAR Program contest.
Those IntegraCare senior living communities participating in the contest were:
· Candle Light Cove (Easton, Maryland)
· Colonial Courtyard at Bedford
· Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield
· Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone
· Magnolias of Chambersburg
· Magnolias of Lancaster
· Newhaven Court at Clearview (Butler)
· Newhaven Court at Lindwood (Greensburg)
· The Pines of Mount Lebanon
· The Woods at Cedar Run (Camp Hill).
"We respect our employees and consider each one a key member of our team," said Richard Irwin, co-founder and CEO of IntegraCare. "In turn, they improve the quality of life for residents and their families. We ask our residents and their family members to encourage our team and help make our communities better places to work, which in turn makes it a better place to live. What better way for us to set an example than to provide an incentive contest in which our team members have a chance to win a new car?"
The Ford Focus was purchased at Stoltz Automotive. Employees at each of the 10 senior living communities also are in the running for three grand prizes.
Those grand prizes at each community include:
· First prize, a 55-inch curve television, one year subscription to Netflix, and one week of paid vacation.
· Second prize, a laptop computer and printer, Microsoft Office, and one week of paid vacation.
· Third prize, an i-Pad, Amazon Prime membership, and one week of paid vacation.
In 2015, the CAR Program had a significant role in improving attendance and creating excitement as IntegraCare gave away eight cars and other grand prizes in early 2016 – one car at each community participating in the contest.
"The CAR Program enabled us to put an impactful spotlight on our many dedicated team members who work so hard to improve the lives of our residents," said Loriann Putzier, IntegraCare co-founder and president. "The incentive program made an 'everyday' routine such as coming to work just a bit more exciting. The program generated interest and a buzz."
More info: http://www.integracare.com
Media Contact
Eric Walker, Director of Sales and Marketing
724.940.5544, Ext. 114.
***@integracare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse