Steele Creek Tire and Service Center Named One of the Best Auto Repair Shops in Charlotte in 2016

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Expertise.com looked at over 150 auto repair shops in Charlotte and picked the top 20 shops of 2016 based on reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism. Among the 162 Charlotte auto repair shops reviewed, Steele Creek Tire and Service Centre was chosen as one of the top 20 auto repair shops in Charlotte.

Steele Creek Tire and Service Center has been serving southwest Charlotte since 2003. The family owned business strives to provide reliable and honest customer service combined with efficient and professional car repair and auto maintenance services.

Using the latest automotive technology, the ASE certified technicians can handle both major and minor repairs on foreign and domestic vehicles. The shop provides tire quotes and free estimates, and their repair services range from wheel alignment, brakes, air conditioning to preventative maintenance and more.

Steele Creek Tire and Service Center, located in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, also offers on-the-spot financing for car repairs and tires through One Road Lending.

With all these top notch services available, it is no wonder they have been named one of the top car repair shop in Charlotte!

To know more about Steele Creek Tire and Service Center's services, visit http://www.steelecreektire.com.

Source:SCD for Steele Creek Tire and Service Center
