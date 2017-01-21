News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Steele Creek Tire and Service Center Named One of the Best Auto Repair Shops in Charlotte in 2016
Steele Creek Tire and Service Center has been serving southwest Charlotte since 2003. The family owned business strives to provide reliable and honest customer service combined with efficient and professional car repair and auto maintenance services.
Using the latest automotive technology, the ASE certified technicians can handle both major and minor repairs on foreign and domestic vehicles. The shop provides tire quotes and free estimates, and their repair services range from wheel alignment, brakes, air conditioning to preventative maintenance and more.
Steele Creek Tire and Service Center, located in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, also offers on-the-spot financing for car repairs and tires through One Road Lending.
With all these top notch services available, it is no wonder they have been named one of the top car repair shop in Charlotte!
To know more about Steele Creek Tire and Service Center's services, visit http://www.steelecreektire.com.
Contact
Steele Creek Tire and Service Centre
704-583-2800
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse