1st Annual North Fork Dock Diving Pet Expo and Fundraiser Event
Blue Buffalo is the Presenting Sponsor of the event and the weekends' event will benefit three different local organizations:
Who: Harbor Pet and Greenport Harbor Brewing Company
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and May 21, 2017, 9am – 5pm both days
Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Company
42155 Main Road
Peconic, NY 11958
What: 1st Annual North Fork Dock Diving Pet Expo and Fundraiser Event
Website: https://thegivingtank.org/
"We wanted this event to benefit local organizations that mean a lot to us here on the North Fork and Long Island. Being able to give back to NFWAL, CCI and Burton Potter Post who do so much for the animals and people in our community is something we are very passionate about," said Kimberly Loper Owner of Harbor Pet.
"What a great way for pet parents to kick off the season here on the North Fork, meet and see new pet products and companies, and enjoy a beer from the brewery."
"We are excited to bring the North Fork's first dock diving event, pet expo and fundraiser to our brewery. Our event will bring in businesses from all around the area, help support local and island-wide non-profit organizations and get to see dogs fly through the air and splash in the pool," said Rich Vandenburgh, Co-Founder of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.
Champion Dock Diving Dogs from right here on Long Island and the tri-state area will be flying through the air making a big splash at this event. Dog owners that are interested in trying this aquatic dog sport are encouraged to come and let their dogs try it out as well. Dogs that love to swim and have high toy drive often take too it very quickly.
There are competitions throughout each day that dog dock diving novices and pros can register to be part of. Dog parents that want to have their dogs compete or try this sport for the first time need to register here www.dockdogs.com or they can register on site at the event.
DockDogs®is the largest and most diversified presenter of dock diving Dog Performance Sports in the world. Even if your dog is not trying dock diving, well behaved, leashed dogs are welcomed to this pet friendly weekend event.
For media requests about the upcoming event contact Nancy Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com or call (631) 446-1105. For more information about the expo or to become a vendor go to:
***Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities Available***
About Greenport Harbor Brewing Company:Greenport Harbor Brewing Company was established in 2009 by two long time friends John Liegey from NY and Rich Vandenburgh from Boston, who met in college and had to drink what beer they could afford in those days. As the years went on, the better the beer they consumed, the more they were consumed by it. Rich and John learned everything about beer; they tasted it, studied it, and brewed it - all in pursuits of one day starting their own brewery. Today they have two brewing locations on Carpenter Street in Greenport and a bottling plant, tasting room and brand new restaurant opening in early 2017 in Peconic, N.Y. You can find their beer in bottle and on-tap across Long Island, New York City, Upstate New York and Connecticut. Their brews have been featured in the Village Voice, Newsday, TimeOutNY, and the Wall Street Journal amongst others.
About Harbor Pet:
Harbor Pet offers Dog & Cat Grooming, Hourly Boarding, and has a Full Dog Treat Bakery on premise. Pet owners will enjoy a lavish and unique selection of pet toys, clothing, pet food and supplies for dog and cat pet owners. Harbor Pet provides top quality pet food and now has a freezer selection for raw dog food brands. The boutique provides many items for day-trippers and boaters coming in to visit Greenport and supplies for the local pet owner to stock up on. Grooming services are available by appointment. Store ours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, 10am- 4pm. Harbor Pet is located at 120 Main Street, Greenport, NY 11944 on the south side of the street! The phone number to the boutique is (631) 477-1518. Harbor Pet's owner, Kim Loper has been Featured on News 12's Animal Island, Fios 1, MyLITV, in Pet Product News International Magazine, Pet Age Magazine, Newsday, Suffolk Times and other publications.
