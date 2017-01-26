News By Tag
Laurene Landon To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 1st, 2017
Actress Laurene Landon will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 1, 2017.
Laurene has starred in All the Marbles where she protrayed a wrestler(where she beat out a thousand actresses and wrestlers for the role including Kathleen Turner) opposite Peter Falk and Burt Young (directed by Robert Aldrich of the Dirty Dozen) I, the Jury opposite Armand Assante, Maniac Cop 1 & 2 opposite Bruce Campbell, Airplane 2, and Hundra to more recently, guest starring on Masters of Horror: Pick Me Up episode and a cameo role in Drive opposite Ron Perlman and Ryan Gosling. She also starred in the much anticipated Sky (the #1 trending movie on Netflix) opposite Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, and Lou Diamond Phillips. The Hollywood Reporter declared that "Landon registers vividly enough to make you wish the entire movie were about her." She also starred in the much buzzed about Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance, which was the #1 grossing indie martial arts action movie of 2015 as well as starred in the Melanie Griffith/Alexia Landeau feature film Day Out of Days directed by Zoe Cassavettes. Laurene just starred in the highly rated A Husband For Christmas opposite Eric Roberts and Vivica Foxx on the Icon Channel.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Laurene Landon, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Laurene Landon on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 1, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Laurene Landon on Twitter @laurenelandon
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
