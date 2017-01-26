 
Laurene Landon To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 1st, 2017

Actress Laurene Landon will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 1, 2017.
 
 
Laurene Landon on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Laurene Landon on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Laurene Landon will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Laurene has starred in All the Marbles where she protrayed a wrestler(where she beat out a thousand actresses and wrestlers for the role including Kathleen Turner) opposite Peter Falk and Burt Young (directed by Robert Aldrich of the Dirty Dozen) I, the Jury opposite Armand Assante, Maniac Cop 1 & 2 opposite Bruce Campbell, Airplane 2, and Hundra to more recently, guest starring on Masters of Horror: Pick Me Up episode and a cameo role in Drive opposite Ron Perlman and Ryan Gosling. She also starred in the much anticipated Sky (the #1 trending movie on Netflix) opposite Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, and Lou Diamond Phillips. The Hollywood Reporter declared that "Landon registers vividly enough to make you wish the entire movie were about her." She also starred in the much buzzed about Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance, which was the #1 grossing indie martial arts action movie of 2015 as well as starred in the Melanie Griffith/Alexia Landeau feature film Day Out of Days directed by Zoe Cassavettes.  Laurene just starred in the highly rated A Husband For Christmas opposite Eric Roberts and Vivica Foxx on the Icon Channel.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Laurene Landon, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Laurene Landon on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 1, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

