Mindshift unveil new 'My Revenge' lyric video featuring Soilwork's Bjorn Strid on guest vocals
"My Revenge is about the earth itself that is taking revenge on humanity for what man has done to it. The lyric video focuses upon this, displaying images from around the world that show different examples of how we are destroying our home, Planet Earth" says vocalist Johan Lund. "We wrote the song from the point of view of Planet Earth, as if it were speaking to all humanity and warning us of the environmental problems we as a species have created."
The band's latest album, Horizon is jam-packed with fifteen amazing tracks of mind-blowing melodic metal that's guaranteed to offer something new, and showcase some of the best new music coming out of the Swedish metal scene today.
The video may be watched at https://www.eclipserecords.com/
