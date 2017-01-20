 
News By Tag
* Music
* Heavy Metal
* Metalcore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Mindshift unveil new 'My Revenge' lyric video featuring Soilwork's Bjorn Strid on guest vocals

 
NEW YORK - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Stockholm, Sweden's Mindshift have unleashed a new lyric video for the song 'My Revenge', andjoining the band on guest vocals is none other than Bjorn 'Speed' Strid of Soilwork. The song depicts the magnitude of oppression that humanity has imposed upon our home, the Earth. 'My Revenge' is the second single off the band's latest album 'Horizon' which was recently released worldwide via Eclipse Records in 2016.

"My Revenge is about the earth itself that is taking revenge on humanity for what man has done to it. The lyric video focuses upon this, displaying images from around the world that show different examples of how we are destroying our home, Planet Earth" says vocalist Johan Lund. "We wrote the song from the point of view of Planet Earth, as if it were speaking to all humanity and warning us of the environmental problems we as a species have created."

The band's latest album, Horizon is jam-packed with fifteen amazing tracks of mind-blowing melodic metal that's guaranteed to offer something new, and showcase some of the best new music coming out of the Swedish metal scene today.

The video may be watched at https://www.eclipserecords.com/news/mindshift-my-revenge-...

Contact
Eclipse Records / Chris Poland
***@eclipserecords.com
End
Source:
Email:***@eclipserecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Heavy Metal, Metalcore
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eclipse Records News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share