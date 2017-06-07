News By Tag
As Paradise Falls reveal details for new album 'Digital Ritual' out July 21, 2017
The album's track listing is as follows: 'Digital Ritual', 'Balance', 'StarBlind', 'The Ultimate Consumer', 'Automated Sacrifice', 'Glory To The Server', 'Reborn', 'Dead Message', 'Hysteria', 'Pride and Disgrace', 'Captive To The Creation'.
"After everything that's happened, releasing the album is a very emotional process," states guitarist Danny Kenneally. "We're stoked about finally sharing it with the world, but at the same time we're anxious about whether we've done everything we can to preserve Glen's legacy." About working with producer Shane Edwards, Danny continues, "We're very thankful that Shane produced our album. He knows exactly how to push us to our limits as musicians, getting the best out of us. He has the unique ability to place an idea of ours in his hands, and from there it just flourishes into something brilliant."
The band recently released the first single from the album, entitled 'Starblind'. A video for the song was premiered via Metal Hammer in the UK, and Triple J's The Racket in Australia. Watch the 'Starblind' video clip at this location.
As Paradise Falls - tour dates
July 1 – Fortitude Valley @ The Brightside w/ A Breach of Silence
July 29 - Brisbane, QLD @ Jubilee Hotel w/ Dead of Winter Fest
'Digital Ritual' is already available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. Either option comes with the songs "StarBlind" and "Digital Ritual" as instant grat tracks! The album is also available to pre-order via Google Play. The single 'StarBlind' is already streaming via Spotify and Apple Music too. Additional options and information about 'Digital Ritual' will be forthcoming at Eclipse Records. For more information on As Paradise Falls, please visit the band on Facebook or Twitter, and follow them on Spotify.
Founded in 1997, Eclipse Records is a boutique independent record company focused upon hard rock/heavy metal music, best known for discovering & developing artists such as Mushroomhead, A Breach of Silence, Despite,Bobaflex, Scum of the Earth, and others.
