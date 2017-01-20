 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


The Washington Auto Show to Feature Artist Shawn Perkins

Perkins to Appear During the Live "ART-of- Motion" Exhibition January 27 - February 5.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrated artist Shawn Mitchell Perkins aka "SP the Plug" will be one of the featured creative minds who will transform cars into works of art in real time during the Washington Auto Show's "ART-of-Motion," an avant-garde design experience. The exhibition will be located on the upper level of the three-level Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 801 Mount Vernon Place Northwest in Washington D.C. from January 27 to February 5.

In cooperation with Automotive Rhythms - the trendsetting urban automotive media group, the cutting-edge art car display will feature over 8,000-square-feet of experiential graphic backdrops, consisting of motorcycles, autos, fashion and murals. A highly notable group of artists will showcase their live talents in ART-of-Motion. Perkins will bring his style of abstract, graffiti and realism to the exhibit using mostly oil and some acrylic paint.

In addition to the painting of vehicles on site, fashion models posing as picturesque figurines from Kas Collection will align inventive fusion and entertainment to delight the senses. For more information, please visit: http://www.washingtonautoshow.com/schedule-of-events/art-...

About Shawn Mitchell Perkins

When you think of art and passion, Shawn Perkins, also known as "SP the Plug," is a man who truly loves the expression and human creative skill. He is a one-of-a-kind artist. His inspiration to become an artist was born through his desire to express himself and his past experiences through painting. He co-founded the company, The Real Perkasso, LLC, showcases his creative and graphic design endeavors.

The Michigan native received the Evelyn & Milton Taup Art scholarship at Albion College for its Fine Arts program based on his outstanding high school academics. Two years later, he transferred to Howard University, to pursue his degree in Graphic Design.

Most of Perkins' work emulates some part of the human figure. He draws inspiration from the artists he admires like Salvador Dali, Basquiat, Banksy, Kehinde Wiley and Picasso. His style of painting isn't necessarily one specific style but a clash of realism, expressionism, abstract, and contemporary.

Perkins not only enjoys making art but one day he hopes to develop his own T-shirt line and open a design workshop center, where kids or adults can have their project completed.

For more information, visit: http://www.sptheplug.com/

