Twinkle Tames a Dragon, the Musical at Adelphi University on February 4 at 2:00 p.m
A fun-filled family musical from children's book author Katharine Holabird
In Twinkle Tames a Dragon, Twinkle is thrilled when Fairy Godmother grants her wish for a pet. But when she gets Scruffy, a very naughty dragon, instead of a cute little pet like her friends, Twinkle must work very hard to tame her dragon in time for Fairy Pet Day.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets for the show are currently on sale and are priced at $20/$18, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
VITAL THEATRE COMPANY is dedicated to producing entertaining and educational theatre for young audiences. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Vital Theatre Company has been honored with the 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Musical, two Awards for Excellence by the Off-Off Broadway Review, and has received high acclaim from audiences and critics alike for being "a wonderful place for parents to introduce their kids to the glories of live theatre, done well and at modest prices" (Off-Off Broadway Review). Now entering its 18th season, the company has presented over 85 original productions for over 500,000 children and their families.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
Contact
Kali Chan, director of media relations
***@adelphi.edu
