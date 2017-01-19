 
News By Tag
* Time Machine
* Microsoft Partner
* Virtual Clocks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Clara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Solution-Soft Renews Membership in the Microsoft Partner Network

SANTA CLARA, Ca. — SolutionSoft Systems Inc, the leader in date and time testing software solutions announces the renewal of a long time partnership with Microsoft.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Time Machine
Microsoft Partner
Virtual Clocks

Industry:
Software

Location:
Santa Clara - California - US

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "Solution-Soft is thrilled to be a strategic Microsoft Partner again this year. Over the last year, we have ensured that Time Machine is Azure ready and able." said Raymond Watson, Director of Business Development at Solution-Soft. Time Machine is available for all supported versions of Windows and supports applications written in all the .Net languages, SQL Server and IIS. "Whether your apps are deployed locally or to the Azure cloud, Time Machine is your go to solution for Virtual Clock Testing.  This year we have been focusing on Windows Server 2016 and SQL Server 2016 deployments in the Azure cloud as well as on-premiss."  Visit our Microsoft Partner page.

About Time Machine®

Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget.  Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training.  Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready.  Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.

About Solution-Soft

Solution-Soft is the leader in date and time testing software solutions, as well as data compression/file transfer and data storage management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers with patent-pending software solutions proven to optimize customer IT infrastructure, save costs, and deliver mission critical applications.  Our goal is to deliver solutions that both fulfill our customers' needs and catalyze future growth. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, Barclaycards, BBC, Boeing, CalPERS, Centrica UK, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, State Farm and Wells Fargo. Solution-Soft's market presence is bolstered by partnerships with Accenture, Citrix, FICO, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP.  Solution-Soft works closely with top tier consultant partners around the world across all industries to achieve clients' business objectives with ultimate ROI.

Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, Ca., for more information visit http://www.solution-soft.com or call +1.408.346.1400.

Contact
Solution-Soft
***@solution-soft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@solution-soft.com Email Verified
Tags:Time Machine, Microsoft Partner, Virtual Clocks
Industry:Software
Location:Santa Clara - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SolutionSoft Systems, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share