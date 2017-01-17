 
Solution-Soft's Time Machine Framework for WebLogic Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Oracle Cloud Customers Can Use Time Machine Framework for WebLogic to Perform Time Shift Testing of Java Applications Deployed to Oracle WebLogic
 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- SolutionSoft Systems Inc., a leading provider of enterprise testing tools and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its time shift testing tool, Time Machine Framework for WebLogic, is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering added value to Oracle Java Cloud Service customers. The Time Machine Framework for WebLogic enables granular time shift testing of Java Applications deployed to Oracle WebLogic. It provides an easy-to-use interface with the Time Machine Management Console allowing the user to set virtual clocks in real-time and define persistent rules applied at execution time. This enables Oracle Java Cloud Service customers as well as customers using Oracle WebLogic on-premises to time travel their applications with ease to test date and time sensitive logic, such as quarter-end, year-end processing and billing cycles.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

"Oracle Database Administrator's (DBA) have been asking for the ability to create unique virtual clocks for users within a single Oracle instance and single Oracle WebLogic domain. We are happy to fulfill our customers' requests. The Time Machine Framework for WebLogic, together with the Time Machine Framework for Oracle, the Management Console and the Time Machine Sync Server completes the Time Machine family of product offerings," said Raymond Watson, Director of Business Development of SolutionSoft Systems, Inc. "We have seen and encourage customers moving their on-premises quality assurance environments into Oracle Cloud. The Time Machine suite of products in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace fulfills the needs for time shift testing and test automation in such an environment. In addition, time-to-market is the key for any Cloud migration or deployment project. The Time Machine suite of products enable faster go-live for Cloud deployment.  The synergy between customers, Oracle and Solution-Soft is fantastic," said Paul Wang, CTO of SolutionSoft Systems, Inc. "Solution-Soft's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enable our mutual customers to excel with their Cloud deployment projects"

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

"Solution-Soft has been an Oracle partner for decades. We are happy to feature their Time Machine suite of products in our Oracle Cloud Marketplace to enable our customers to go live in a timelier manner," said Robert Shimp, group vice president, Linux and VM product management, Oracle Corporation.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Solution-Soft and Time Machine are trademarks or registered trademarks of SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

http://www.solution-soft.com

