The Crafty Poet: A Portable Workshop, edited by Diane Lockward

The Crafty Poet II: A Portable Workshop

-- A poetry tutorial to inform and inspire poets. Includes model poems and prompts, craft tips, and interviews with poets. Geared towards practicing and aspiring poets. Guaranteed to break through any writer's block. Ideal for the classroom or individual use.Contributors include 65 of our nation's finest poets, 16 of them current or former state poets laureate. An additional 47 accomplished poets, two of them former state poets laureate, have contributed sample poems. Students will learn from such poets as George Bilgere, Natalie Diaz, Camille Dungy, Tony Hoagland, Lee Upton, Robert Wrigley, Alberto Rios, Dean Young, Laure-Ann Bosselaar, Laura Kasischke. Ellen Bass, and Ada Limon.Diane Lockward is the author of four poetry collections, most recently(Wind Publications,2016). She is also the author of two chapbooks,(Kattywompus Press, 2012) andn (Poets Forum Press, 1998). Her poems have been published in several anthologies, includingand Garrison Keillor'sHer poems have appeared in such journals as, and. Her poems have also been featured onand. She is the recipient of a poetry fellowship from the NJ State Council on the Arts, the first place prize in the 2012Contest, the Quentin R. Howard Poetry Prizeand a Woman of Achievement Award.is available through eBookIt.com ( https://www.ebookit.com/ tools/pd/Bo/ eBookIt/booktitle- The... ), Amazon.com, B&N.com, and other online sources.327 pages, $11.99ISBN: 978-0-9976666-7-0Contact the editor for readings or workshops:973-226-0807dslockward@gmail.comwww.terrapinbooks.com