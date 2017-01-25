News By Tag
The Crafty Poet: A Portable Workshop, edited by Diane Lockward
Contributors include 65 of our nation's finest poets, 16 of them current or former state poets laureate. An additional 47 accomplished poets, two of them former state poets laureate, have contributed sample poems. Students will learn from such poets as George Bilgere, Natalie Diaz, Camille Dungy, Tony Hoagland, Lee Upton, Robert Wrigley, Alberto Rios, Dean Young, Laure-Ann Bosselaar, Laura Kasischke. Ellen Bass, and Ada Limon.
Diane Lockward is the author of four poetry collections, most recently The Uneaten Carrots of Atonement (Wind Publications,2016)
The Crafty Poet II is available through eBookIt.com (https://www.ebookit.com/
The Crafty Poet, 327 pages, $11.99
ISBN: 978-0-9976666-
Contact the editor for readings or workshops:
973-226-0807
dslockward@gmail.com
www.terrapinbooks.com
Terrapin Books
Diane Lockward
***@gmail.com
