 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* Craft Book
* Poetry Anthology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Caldwell
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


The Crafty Poet: A Portable Workshop, edited by Diane Lockward

 
 
The Crafty Poet II: A Portable Workshop
The Crafty Poet II: A Portable Workshop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Poetry
Craft Book
Poetry Anthology

Industry:
Books

Location:
West Caldwell - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Products

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- A poetry tutorial to inform and inspire poets. Includes model poems and prompts, craft tips, and interviews with poets. Geared towards practicing and aspiring poets. Guaranteed to break through any writer's block. Ideal for the classroom or individual use.

Contributors include 65 of our nation's finest poets, 16 of them current or former state poets laureate. An additional 47 accomplished poets, two of them former state poets laureate, have contributed sample poems. Students will learn from such poets as George Bilgere, Natalie Diaz, Camille Dungy, Tony Hoagland, Lee Upton, Robert Wrigley, Alberto Rios, Dean Young, Laure-Ann Bosselaar, Laura Kasischke. Ellen Bass, and Ada Limon.

Diane Lockward is the author of four poetry collections, most recently The Uneaten Carrots of Atonement (Wind Publications,2016). She is also the author of two chapbooks, Greatest Hits: 1997-2010 (Kattywompus Press, 2012) and Against Perfection (Poets Forum Press, 1998). Her poems have been published in several anthologies, including Poetry Daily: 366 Poems from the World's Most Popular Poetry Website and Garrison Keillor's Good Poems for Hard Times. Her poems have appeared in such journals as Prairie Schooner, Harvard Review, and Spoon River Poetry Review. Her poems have also been featured on Poetry Daily, Verse Daily, and The Writer's Almanac. She is the recipient of a poetry fellowship from the NJ State Council on the Arts, the first place prize in the 2012 Naugatuck River Poetry Review Contest, the Quentin R. Howard Poetry Prize, and a Woman of Achievement Award.

The Crafty Poet II is available through eBookIt.com (https://www.ebookit.com/tools/pd/Bo/eBookIt/booktitle-The...), Amazon.com, B&N.com, and other online sources.

The Crafty Poet, 327 pages, $11.99

ISBN: 978-0-9976666-7-0

Contact the editor for readings or workshops:

973-226-0807

dslockward@gmail.com

www.terrapinbooks.com

Contact
Terrapin Books
Diane Lockward
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Terrapin Books
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Poetry, Craft Book, Poetry Anthology
Industry:Books
Location:West Caldwell - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
eBookIt.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share