News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Natural Treatment For Low Immunity To Improve Energy And Stamina
Immunity and stamina connection:
Experts are of the opinion that poor immunity has a great connection with poor energy levels. So, it becomes important that to improve energy and stamina, it is essential to improve immune functions. Due to the poor immunity, there will be greater chances of illnesses like common cold, allergies, overactive thyroid or underactive thyroid, diabetes and even cancer. These simple and big health issues, in turn, can lead to poor energy levels. So, natural treatment for low immunity will help with improving not just immunity, but also there will be an increase in the energy levels.
Natural treatment:
The herbal remedy called as Imutol capsules will help with improving immune functions in a natural manner due to its healthy and effective herbal ingredients. This herbal remedy has many natural herbs as ingredients along with processed decoction of some herbs to improve immune functions, thereby improving stamina and energy levels in humans.
Ingredients in Imutol capsules:
To improve energy and stamina, the following ingredients are part of natural treatment for low immunity:
Kesar:
1. Kesar is an important ingredient, which is known for its stress bursting properties. Stress is stated to be the important reason behind many illnesses in humans. When stress is relieved, there will be a natural improvement in the overall health.
2. The presence of carotenoids in this herbal ingredient is known to improve immunity in a natural manner.
3. It is capable of handling oxidant-induced stress to improve energy and stamina.
Shatavari:
1. This ingredient is mainly known for its ability to improve reproductive health
2. Shatavari can address lack and stamina and energy that prevent men and women from lovemaking performance.
3. It is also a powerful adaptogen and it can improve digestive function as well.
All these properties made shatavari as the part of the natural treatment for low immunity.
Abhrak Bhasma:
1. Abhrak bhasma is known for its ability to fight infections and diseases due to its antimicrobial and antiviral properties.
2. It is helpful in anti-aging treatment and so it can improve energy and stamina that are reducing due to age.
3. It is effective in addressing low immunity issue, thereby forming part of natural treatment for low immunity.
Tulsi:
1. Tulsi is effective in killing bacteria and infections.
2. It will protect against diabetes and many other diseases.
3. It will help with fighting cancer.
As it can address different diseases associated with low immunity by improving immune functions, it will help to improve energy and stamina.
The natural treatment for low immunity has many other healthy and effective ingredients that will play an important role in Imutol capsules.
To read detail about Imutol Capsules visit http://www.naturogain.com/
Company Name: Ayush Remedies
Company Info: Ayush Remedies is a dynamic company devoted to spread Ayurveda, the holistic life science worldwide. The company focuses on promoting good health through the goodness of nature. The company has played a pioneering role in re-establishing the ancient knowledge by making people aware of the wonders of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian health care system and the magical properties of herbs.
Company Website: http://www.ayushremedies.com
Contact
Robin Albert
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse