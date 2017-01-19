Swiftclean launches new website to aid property managers

Swiftclean Building Services has launched a new, user-friendly website which allows property managers to check their compliance online.

-- Swiftclean Building Services has launched a new, user-friendly website (http://www.swiftclean.co.uk/)which allows property managers to check their compliance online and access help information about their legal responsibilities and the compliance standards that their building must meet on the key areas of legionella control, kitchen extract fire safety cleaning, ventilation ductwork cleaning, fire damper testing and maintenance, local exhaust ventilation cleaning and laundry extract cleaning. The website is designed to guide property managers through a few simple steps to check their current compliance and informs them what they must do to achieve and sustain compliance. It equips them with vital information that they need to maintain a safer and healthier building.The new website also features Swiftclean Support (http://support.swiftclean.co.uk/), a dedicated online resource for property managers with expert sector by sector advice on compliance. It also announced the launch of Swiftclean's latest specialist dedicated service, laundry extract cleaning. Swiftclean offers the thorough removal of the lint, fibre and dust which build up within the extract systems of commercial laundries and create a large unseen fire hazard. This helps to safeguard building's insurance and employee safety.