News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Swiftclean launches laundry extract cleaning service
Swiftclean Building Services has launched a new dedicated laundry extract cleaning service.
Hembling added, "Sadly, at present we get a number of requests for regular laundry extract cleaning after a fire has occurred, because people are not sufficiently aware of the danger, but it could affect your buildings insurance if you don't take steps to combat this fire hazard. As laundries are quite labour intensive, this is also a key area for safeguarding employee safety."
Contact
Lynsey
***@redpeppermarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse