Swiftclean launches laundry extract cleaning service

Swiftclean Building Services has launched a new dedicated laundry extract cleaning service.

-- The laundry extract cleaning service has been launched to combat the hidden fire hazard of accumulated fibres, lint and dust particles in the extract systems of commercial washing and drying machines. Swiftclean has provided this service as part of its ventilation ductwork cleaning service (http://www.swiftclean.co.uk/duct-cleaning/), but is now adding a dedicated service to clean laundry extracts and clogged filters and to remove particles which can stray into the main ventilation system. Sales Director Martin Hembling said, "To prevent fires, organisations which handle large volumes of laundry must undertake regular preventative cleaning of laundry extracts to remove this fire hazard. These include laundry service providers, hospitals, hotels, student accommodation and prisons."Hembling added, "Sadly, at present we get a number of requests for regular laundry extract cleaning after a fire has occurred, because people are not sufficiently aware of the danger, but it could affect your buildings insurance if you don't take steps to combat this fire hazard. As laundries are quite labour intensive, this is also a key area for safeguarding employee safety."