News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Learningonline.xyz Shortlisted for GESS Education Awards 2017
Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) shortlists Learningonline.xyz for the most Innovative Product Award category - GESS Education Awards 2017
award-winning ed-tech startup based in California, after it was shortlisted for the Global
Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Education Awards 2017.
GESS is a world-class education exhibition and conferences provider and with GESS Education
Awards, it aims to acknowledge and reward the brightest contributors to the educational
industry.
With a focus on languages and soft-skills, learningonline.xyz provides solutions that enhance
the linguistic ability of learners, and offers a library of resources for facilitators of education
around the world. With 160+ languages and professional development courses in over 300
topics, available through web and app, Learningonline.xyz's portfolio of innovative products
such as Cudoo and Langu.ag have transformed the learner&#
Sue Brett, C.E.O. of Learningonline.xyz commented, "We are really honored to be nominated
for the GESS Education Awards 2017. Our vision has always been to create the best possible
solutions for the learning of languages and culture from around the world, and we are grateful
for the recognition at an early stage, as a young ed-tech startup.&
Learningonline.xyz has previously been shortlisted for the EMMAS 2016, and has also won the
Language App of the Year 2016 Award at the Shortlist Mobile Apps Award for Langu.ag. The
young startup is also collaborating with Microsoft in developing language learning bots for the
Skype platform.
The GESS Education Awards 2017 will be held in Dubai on 15th March 2017, when the winners
will be announced.
For more information about the awards and Learningonline.xyz, visit
http://learningonline.xyz
Contact
Moaz Khan
***@learningonline.xyz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse