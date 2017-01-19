Learningonline.xyz Shortlisted for GESS Education Awards 2017

Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) shortlists Learningonline.xyz for the most Innovative Product Award category - GESS Education Awards 2017

-- The year has started on the right foot for Learningonline.xyz, anaward-winning ed-tech startup based in California, after it was shortlisted for the GlobalEducational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Education Awards 2017.GESS is a world-class education exhibition and conferences provider and with GESS EducationAwards, it aims to acknowledge and reward the brightest contributors to the educationalindustry.With a focus on languages and soft-skills, learningonline.xyz provides solutions that enhancethe linguistic ability of learners, and offers a library of resources for facilitators of educationaround the world. With 160+ languages and professional development courses in over 300topics, available through web and app, Learningonline.xyz's portfolio of innovative productssuch as Cudoo and Langu.ag have transformed the learner's experience globally.Sue Brett, C.E.O. of Learningonline.xyz commented, "We are really honored to be nominatedfor the GESS Education Awards 2017. Our vision has always been to create the best possiblesolutions for the learning of languages and culture from around the world, and we are gratefulfor the recognition at an early stage, as a young ed-tech startup."Learningonline.xyz has previously been shortlisted for the EMMAS 2016, and has also won theLanguage App of the Year 2016 Award at the Shortlist Mobile Apps Award for Langu.ag. Theyoung startup is also collaborating with Microsoft in developing language learning bots for theSkype platform.The GESS Education Awards 2017 will be held in Dubai on 15th March 2017, when the winnerswill be announced.For more information about the awards and Learningonline.xyz, visit