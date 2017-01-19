 
Learningonline.xyz Shortlisted for GESS Education Awards 2017

Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) shortlists Learningonline.xyz for the most Innovative Product Award category - GESS Education Awards 2017
 
 
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The year has started on the right foot for Learningonline.xyz, an

award-winning ed-tech startup based in California, after it was shortlisted for the Global

Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Education Awards 2017.

GESS is a world-class education exhibition and conferences provider and with GESS Education

Awards, it aims to acknowledge and reward the brightest contributors to the educational

industry.

With a focus on languages and soft-skills, learningonline.xyz provides solutions that enhance

the linguistic ability of learners, and offers a library of resources for facilitators of education

around the world. With 160+ languages and professional development courses in over 300

topics, available through web and app, Learningonline.xyz&#39;s portfolio of innovative products

such as Cudoo and Langu.ag have transformed the learner&#39;s experience globally.

Sue Brett, C.E.O. of Learningonline.xyz commented, "We are really honored to be nominated

for the GESS Education Awards 2017. Our vision has always been to create the best possible

solutions for the learning of languages and culture from around the world, and we are grateful

for the recognition at an early stage, as a young ed-tech startup.&quot;

Learningonline.xyz has previously been shortlisted for the EMMAS 2016, and has also won the

Language App of the Year 2016 Award at the Shortlist Mobile Apps Award for Langu.ag. The

young startup is also collaborating with Microsoft in developing language learning bots for the

Skype platform.

The GESS Education Awards 2017 will be held in Dubai on 15th March 2017, when the winners

will be announced.

For more information about the awards and Learningonline.xyz, visit

http://learningonline.xyz

