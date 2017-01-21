News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber "Open For Business" programing begins first class in partnership with OCC
New options for small classes hosted by Ocean County College at Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce building in Ship Bottom starting with Social Media and Facebook for Business this February
To get business owners, and their staff up to date on the latest tips and trends for social media and Facebook, this comprehensive 8 hour class is divided into morning sessions taking place Thursday Feb 16 and Feb 23 from 8:30am to 12:30pm each day or choose an afternoon session also on Feb 16 and Feb 23 1:00pm – 05:00pm. Social Media Strategy & Using Facebook Workshop will cover fundamentals of developing a social media strategy for business planning,identifying your target audience(s) and how to reach them, understanding your customers' needs, risk and rewards of social media, articulating your brand and key messages as well as, identifying the social media platforms best suited for your business. It will also include audience and purpose of Facebook, Likes, shares and comments, developing content that builds relationships and sales and how to use an editorial calendar to schedule postsm griow your follower base and utilize
Facebook Insights
Partnering with Ocean County College, the Open For Business program includes several social media instruction and doing business best practice classes to be held at second floor of Southern Ocean Chamber building at 265 West Ninth Street throughout the year. In addition to classes, the Open For Business program, which is part of the Vision 2020 for the organization, will include Southern Ocean Chamber Land & Sea digital Newsletter Subscription, Open For Business Networking Meetings, Legislative updates relating to doing business in our community, consumer outreach and business advertising opportunities, Small Business Week Programing with Ocean County Score and SBA, as well as Shop Small Saturday promotion.
For more information on how to register or join the chamber, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber office at 609 494 7211 or stop in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ M-F 10am to 4pm. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber and tune in on Mondays 9am and 6pm for the LBI Region Report Radio Show on WBNJ 91.9FM or at www.visitLBIRegion.com
