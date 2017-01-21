 
News By Tag
* Lbi Region
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Open For Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Southern Ocean Chamber "Open For Business" programing begins first class in partnership with OCC

New options for small classes hosted by Ocean County College at Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce building in Ship Bottom starting with Social Media and Facebook for Business this February
 
 
Open For Business Classes at Southern Ocean Chamber
Open For Business Classes at Southern Ocean Chamber
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lbi Region
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Open For Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce launches it's Open for Business program that features several classes by Ocean County College Continuing and Professional Education Business Engagement Program. Business Engagement works with employers to provide training for employees in computer, management, and supervisory skills.  In addition to classes, the partnership will include a Pre Season Strategies Boot Camp at Southern Ocean Chamber's scheduled April Membership meeting at the Holiday Inn Manahawkin.

To get business owners, and their staff up to date on the latest tips and trends for social media and Facebook, this comprehensive 8 hour class is divided into morning sessions taking place Thursday Feb 16 and Feb 23 from 8:30am to 12:30pm each day or choose an afternoon session also on Feb 16 and Feb 23 1:00pm – 05:00pm.  Social Media Strategy & Using Facebook Workshop will cover fundamentals of developing a social media strategy for business planning,identifying your target audience(s) and how to reach them, understanding your customers' needs, risk and rewards of social media, articulating your brand and key messages as well as, identifying the social media platforms best suited for your business. It will also include  audience and purpose of Facebook, Likes, shares and comments, developing content that builds relationships and sales and how to use an editorial calendar to schedule postsm griow your follower base and utilize
Facebook Insights

Partnering with Ocean County College, the Open For Business program includes several social media instruction and doing business best practice classes to be held at second floor of Southern Ocean Chamber building at 265 West Ninth Street throughout the year.  In addition to classes, the Open For Business program, which is part of the Vision 2020 for the organization,  will include Southern Ocean Chamber Land & Sea digital Newsletter Subscription,  Open For Business Networking Meetings, Legislative updates relating to doing business in our community, consumer outreach and business advertising opportunities, Small Business Week Programing with Ocean County Score and SBA, as well as Shop Small Saturday promotion.

For more information on how to register or join the chamber, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber office at 609 494 7211 or stop in at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ M-F 10am to 4pm. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber and tune in on Mondays 9am and 6pm for the LBI Region Report Radio Show on WBNJ 91.9FM or at www.visitLBIRegion.com

Contact
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Lbi Region, Southern Ocean Chamber, Open For Business
Industry:Business
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share