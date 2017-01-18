News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New book celebrating Irish wildlife released
Volume one of "The Irish Wildlife Collection" features wildlife profiles and articles covering a wide selection of species from humpback whales to dandelions and a range of wildlife topics from whale watching to exploring the backyard jungle.
According to the author the catalyst for compiling this first volume in the collection came from readers.
"My series on Irish Wildlife has been running on the back page of weekly magazine Ireland's Own since 2001," said Calvin. "Over the years I've had numerous requests from readers asking if they could buy a collection of the profiles in book form. The answer to that question was always no… until now."
As well as the species profiles the collection also contains selected wildlife and nature writing that has featured in high profile national and international publications like BBC Wildlife Magazine, The Irish Independent, The Countryman, The Irish Examiner and Wild Ireland, among others.
Calvin, who also runs Discover Wildlife Experiences on the West Cork Coast, hopes the book will encourage readers to get out and enjoy the wild side of ireland. He plans to release the next volume in the series later this year.
Published by Ireland's Wildlife "The Irish Wildlife Collection: Volume 1" is initially available exclusively through Amazon, and costs US$3.99 for the Kindle eBook edition or £9.99 for the paperback edition.
Visit http://www.irelandswildlife.com/
ENDS
Get in touch for additional photographs, author interviews or to request an electronic review copy of the book.
About Calvin Jones
Calvin Jones is a lifelong wildlife enthusiast, founder and managing editor of Ireland's Wildlife (www.irelandswildlife.com)
He is the bestselling co-author of the highly acclaimed business books "Understanding Digital Marketing" and "The Best Digital Marketing Campaigns in the World" both published by Kogan Page, And is currently talking to publishers Bloomsbury about his next business book.
Calvin started Ireland's Wildlife in 2011 to share his lifelong passion for nature with others, raise the profile of Irish wildlife and to encourage more people to engage with the natural world around them. Under the Ireland's Wildlife banner he runs guided Discover Wildlife Experiences on the West Cork coast, which have the added bonus of allowing him to get outside with a pair of binoculars and legitimately claim to be working.
Originally from the North Wales coast, Calvin now lives in an old schoolhouse in rural West Cork, Ireland with his wife, three daughters, seven chickens and an irritatingly self-assured cockerel.
Living in the country was supposed to be peaceful, but so far it's not working out that way....
About Ireland's Wildlife
Ireland's Wildlife was launched in 2011 as an online hub for wildlife and nature content covering the island of Ireland. It has grown to become Ireland's leading online wildlife and nature destination, with an eclectic mix of content including feature articles, news, how-to's, product reviews, blog posts and much more.
The primary aim of the site is to foster a broader understanding of and love for Irish wildlife, and to encourage people to get closer to the wild side of Ireland. An extension of that aim led to the creation of guided Discover Wildlife Experiences based on the West Cork stretch of Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way. From residential weekends to custom guided tours and wildlife walks the experiences give people the opportunity to get out and enjoy the wonder of Ireland's Wildlife first hand with a professional local guide.
Find out more about the site, and sample some of the content on http://www.irelandswildlife.com.
Contact
Calvin Jones
***@irelandswildlife.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse