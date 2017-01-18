News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ScottMadden Joins SEPA to Host Webinar on Findings from the Executive Mission
ScottMadden Joins Smart Electric Power Alliance to Host Webinar on Findings from the Executive Mission to Australia
As a result of this trip, the team identified key learnings in three main areas: operational and technical issues, customers and stakeholders, and leadership. On Thursday, January 26, 2017, the energy executives from the mission will share their insights in a webinar titled, "Lessons from a DER Revolution – Findings from the Executive Mission to Australia." This webinar will highlight the strategies and technologies being used to deploy DERs.
"The high penetration of distributed solar makes Australia an interesting and important case study for utilities in the United States," said Chris Vlahoplus, partner and clean tech & sustainability practice leader at ScottMadden.
To register for this webinar, please click here: https://sepapower.org/
About ScottMadden's Clean Tech & Sustainability Practice
Leveraging our energy expertise, the ScottMadden Clean Tech & Sustainability practice helps our clients effectively navigate through the quickly changing energy landscape. We specialize in assisting our clients with sustainable energy strategies and making smart portfolio choices. We work with our clients to understand and effectively utilize cleaner, renewable sources of energy, such as nuclear, wind, solar, biomass, and biofuels. Our experienced team of energy practitioners understands the roles of energy efficiency, demand response, and storage as part of an integrated strategy. We also assist clients with sustainability, bringing an understanding of energy-unique concerns.
About ScottMadden, Inc.
ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. Our practice areas include Energy, Clean Tech & Sustainability, Corporate & Shared Services, and Grid Transformation. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com.
About Smart Electric Power Alliance
The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is an educational non-profit and a trusted platform for education, research and collaboration to help utilities deploy and integrate solar, storage, demand response, and other distributed energy resources. Created in 1992, we currently have over 1,000 members who represent the whole spectrum of industry stakeholders. Utilities, ISOs, large energy users, corporate and non-profits look to us to facilitate solutions for today's challenges and to meet tomorrow's electricity needs for the next decade and beyond. For more information, visit www.solarelectricpower.org.
Media Contact
Mary Tew
ScottMadden, Inc.
919-714-7628
marytew@scottmadden.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse