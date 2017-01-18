 
News By Tag
* Smart Electric
* Solar
* Renewable Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

ScottMadden Joins SEPA to Host Webinar on Findings from the Executive Mission

ScottMadden Joins Smart Electric Power Alliance to Host Webinar on Findings from the Executive Mission to Australia
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smart Electric
Solar
Renewable Energy

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- To better understand the renewable transformation currently underway, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America's leading energy consulting firms, led a group of international energy industry executives to explore the renewable energy market in Australia. The trip included face-to-face meetings with industry experts and decision makers who are adapting to change in the region's dynamic and challenging environment.

As a result of this trip, the team identified key learnings in three main areas: operational and technical issues, customers and stakeholders, and leadership. On Thursday, January 26, 2017, the energy executives from the mission will share their insights in a webinar titled, "Lessons from a DER Revolution – Findings from the Executive Mission to Australia." This webinar will highlight the strategies and technologies being used to deploy DERs.

"The high penetration of distributed solar makes Australia an interesting and important case study for utilities in the United States," said Chris Vlahoplus, partner and clean tech & sustainability practice leader at ScottMadden.

To register for this webinar, please click here: https://sepapower.org/event/lessons-der-revolution-findin.... Contact us to schedule an interview with one of our thought leaders and learn more about our experience in the industry.

About ScottMadden's Clean Tech & Sustainability Practice

Leveraging our energy expertise, the ScottMadden Clean Tech & Sustainability practice helps our clients effectively navigate through the quickly changing energy landscape. We specialize in assisting our clients with sustainable energy strategies and making smart portfolio choices. We work with our clients to understand and effectively utilize cleaner, renewable sources of energy, such as nuclear, wind, solar, biomass, and biofuels. Our experienced team of energy practitioners understands the roles of energy efficiency, demand response, and storage as part of an integrated strategy. We also assist clients with sustainability, bringing an understanding of energy-unique concerns.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. Our practice areas include Energy, Clean Tech & Sustainability, Corporate & Shared Services, and Grid Transformation. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com.

About Smart Electric Power Alliance

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is an educational non-profit and a trusted platform for education, research and collaboration to help utilities deploy and integrate solar, storage, demand response, and other distributed energy resources. Created in 1992, we currently have over 1,000 members who represent the whole spectrum of industry stakeholders. Utilities, ISOs, large energy users, corporate and non-profits look to us to facilitate solutions for today's challenges and to meet tomorrow's electricity needs for the next decade and beyond. For more information, visit www.solarelectricpower.org.

Media Contact
Mary Tew
ScottMadden, Inc.
919-714-7628
marytew@scottmadden.com
End
Source:ScottMadden, Inc.
Email:***@scottmadden.com Email Verified
Tags:Smart Electric, Solar, Renewable Energy
Industry:Energy
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ScottMadden PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share