ScottMadden Announces the Promotion of Kimberly Davenport to Partner

-- ScottMadden, Inc., a general management consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kimberly Davenport to partner. She became a member of the ScottMadden team in 2005 and has more than 10 years of consulting experience with the firm. Her expertise in shared services, service center design, project management, process improvement, and the Lean methodology has made Kim an invaluable asset to the ScottMadden team."Kim is an outstanding addition to our partner group," says Brad Kitchens, president and CEO of ScottMadden. "She works comfortably within Corporate & Shared Services and also within Energy, in part due to her keen understanding of process design and improvement and Lean principles. She's a world-class trainer and public speaker. She has it all."She recently worked on HR organization design and a new service delivery model for a non-profit, has implemented Lean methodologies for a large electric utility provider, and has assisted clients with redesigning processes and implementing shared services.Prior to joining ScottMadden, Kim worked as a Lean Coordinator in the Duracell Battery Division at The Gillette Company. Over her 10-year tenure at Gillette, Kim served as a mechanical engineer and a quality engineer as well as a production manager. She holds an M.B.A. from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and earned a B.S. in manufacturing engineering from Central State University in Ohio.There's a difference between getting it done and getting it done right. ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that invests in our clients' businesses by listening to their challenges, applying our in-depth expertise, and personalizing our approach. We deliver more than solutions—our smart teams set businesses up to succeed for the long term. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com.