In time for NADA 2017, Auto Auction Software Evolution to V4
Packed with new features, a Western NY Software Company, Releases Version 4.0 of its Highly Acclaimed Auto Auction Platform
"Our functionality continues to advance at a rapid pace," said Phil Gates, Co-Founder. "With this latest version, we are again improving the speed in which sellers can add cars, bidders can buy cars and billers can close out their auction. The key was to keep the software simple for our users while incorporating features that they will use and enjoy."
With the release of v4.0, Auction Simplified introduces optimized algorithms to speed up inventory searches that power buyers require while keeping it simple for local buyers to find relevant auctions for them to attend. Searches are now location based making it easier to find "Auto Auction Near Me."
The Company also improved their photo compression to lower LTE usage for vehicle check-in using their smartphone app, and provides greater viewer functionality including pinch and zoom and other photo features that buyers demand.
In addition to these core optimizations, Auction Simplified software includes improvements to the user interface, especially in the mobile app, which now has all the functionality found in the PC/Mac-based versions. Bidders can now bid directly from the Search Results without having to click on the vehicle detail pages, improving the bidding process and reducing the number of clicks/touches.
"Improvements to our app-based barcode scanner, as well as improved localization will be a win-win for both the selling dealers and buyers alike," said Kevin Leigh – Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist. "These optimizations provide greater robustness and over ten times speed improvement in some applications. Also introduced with this release is a new saved searches feature for displaying vehicles on the buyers wish lists. Customers using this application can monitor dealer inventory and bid when vehicles that meet their criteria arrive."
The company has grown rapidly in the North East and is a big hit with buyers who have struggled with increasing buyer's fees. The company has been expanding strategically and now had locations in NY, CT, PA, IL, MI, OK, UT and CA.
About Auction Simplified
AuctionSimplified.com is the originator of the industry's first online bid sale app and software platform for car dealers to dispose of wholesale vehicles that is entirely free to selling dealers. In 2016 they expanded into the Independent Auction space, launching Lane Manager and HD Simulcast to help smaller auctions have an online presence.
Five of the highest volume retailers of the largest automobile manufacturers currently use Auction Simplified.
