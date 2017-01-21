Country(s)
Industry News
NADA Announcement, Auction Company Reaches Important 20,000th Car Milestone
Company achieves important growth milestone and announces accelerating traction with franchise Dealers and Independent Used Car Dealers.
Founded in Western New York in 2014, Auction Simplified is a process driven company that leverages mobile technology to enable dealers to perform real-time auctions directly from their dealership.
"In the past, dealers sold cars at big box auctions paying sellers fees as high a $700. But with wholesale buyers now using the Internet to compare wholesale prices, this traditional approach has become an ineffective and expensive way to sell cars," said Phil Gates, Dealer Simplified's co-founder, and CFO. "The Auction Simplified Bid Sale Tool helps dealers market their trade-ins with no seller's fees and tiny buyer's fees thereby dramatically increasing wholesale profitability."
"Even though we are a software company, we understand that more than 73% of wholesale bidders want to buy in person. Our specialty auction approach accommodates both, the old school 'flip phone' bidder along with the early adaptors of online vehicle acquisition."
The company has grown rapidly in the North East and is a big hit with buyers who have struggled with increasing buyer's fees. The company has been expanding strategically with locations in NY, CT, PA, IL, MI, OK, UT and CA.
About Auction Simplified
AuctionSimplified.com is the originator of the industry's first online bid sale app and software platform for car dealers to dispose of wholesale vehicles that is entirely free to selling dealers. Now franchise dealers can "be the auction" eliminating seller's fees while increasing profits and growing market share for their franchise brands.
The software integrates with most inventory tools including vAuto, making it seamless to launch vehicles to their 4000+ wholesale registered buyers nationally. This provides dealers with the competitive advantage they need to price, appraise and stock their used car inventory. Since introducing the industry's bid sale system in 2014, Auction Simplified's highly innovative Web-based software solutions have significantly improved the wholesale profitability, sell rate and age of pre-owned inventories of the most successful dealerships in the country. Five of the highest volume retailers of the largest automobile manufacturers currently use Auction Simplified.
