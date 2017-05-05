 

Dealer Auction Marketplace Reached 10,000 Vehicle Milestone Six Months Ahead of Schedule

Automotive industry veterans trying to become the Uber of Auctions
 
1 2
Auction Simplified Logo
Auction Simplified Logo
WEST SENECA, N.Y. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Auction Simplified helps enhance existing silent bid auctions with online bidding, wholesale websites and by increasing exposure to national buyers. For dealers who want alternative off site auctions, running their own online bid sale can be the answer. The team at Auction Simplified can convert a dealer group into their own dealer auction in less than three weeks using their software, apps and knowhow.

"Speed and simplicity is our secret sauce. Selling dealers using Auction Simplified can use our app to scan the VIN, take photos, build condition reports and launch the car online - usually in 4 minutes or less," said co-founder Kevin Leigh at the announcement today. "You also need a robust buyer base. We help selling dealers create a transparent environment for the wholesale buyer to feel comfortable bidding. Our dealers offer free Bid Assurance and provide best in class condition reports to make it easy for the buyers to bid."

"We have made it easy for the sellers as well, by providing seamless integration with their inventory management tools such as vAuto and DealerTrack. We avoid duplication of data entry. For example: if the used car manager appraising the car does a great job of booking out the vehicle in vAuto, the wholesale manager can recall that data in Auction Simplified, tweak the condition report and launch the car to their auction in moments."

Dealer Simplified LLC was founded by a group of automotive industry veterans determined to provide dealers and independent auto auctions with a new way to manage their wholesale business. They launched groundbreaking technologies that empowered dealers and independent auctions to improve their profitability, manage their inventory, retain their customers and SEO their web properties.

Dealer Simplified's core software, Auction Simplified, offers two versions:

Auto Lane Manager for independent Auctions, http://bit.ly/indyauction

Dealer Bid Sale for Franchise Dealers, http://bit.ly/bidsaleauction

