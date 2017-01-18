 
France Langan Joins Pheasant Run As General Manager

 
 
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hospitality industry veteran and long-time Hostmark Hospitality Group management executive, France Langan, has been appointed general manager for Pheasant Run Resort (http://www.pheasantrun.com), 4051 E. Main Street, according to Bob Cataldo, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Hostmark Hospitality Group (http://www.hostmark.com). Langan joins the staff of more than 300 after a 12-year position managing the award-winning Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza in downtown Chicago.

"We are happy to introduce one of our top managers from Hostmark Hospitality Group to the community.  Pheasant Run's guests and employees will benefit from his operations expertise and keen leadership skills as the resort's important revitalization continues, seamlessly maintaining our guests' utmost comfort and service," he adds.

Recently, a Tower guest rooms and lobby redesign further added to guest comfort in the ongoing investment of millions of dollars in property and facility improvements completed.  Since 2013, Hostmark Hospitality Group has overseen upgrades including a new exterior building façade ,  flooring, lighting and HVAC systems in the 33,000 square foot Mega Center, and improvements to the property's infrastructure, exterior landscaping and signage. The resort welcomes over 300,000 visitors each year to its Mega Center, theater, and dining outlets, including Harvest and Jambalaya.

The 30-year hospitality veteran's most recent role was as director of sales and marketing at the 521-room and 25,000 square foot meeting destination, Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza. While there, he was awarded both Director of Sales of the Year for Hostmark Hospitality and the 2014 Hostmark President's Award for outstanding achievement.

Since beginning his career in hospitality, Langan has worked for numerous top hoteliers and immersed himself in learning the various roles and career paths available. His desire to grow and learn helped him quickly rise in management roles where he earned a reputation as a revenue management expert and outside-the-box marketer. He exceled at directing sales and marketing before taking the lead as general manager for international brands, and his accolades also include being awarded as the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association's Hotelier of the Year.

Langan is an avid networker, past president of HSMAI (Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association of Illinois), recent past chairman of the River North Business Association and a current board member, and an active member of Choose Chicago. He holds a business administration degree from St. Louis College and calls Lombard, Illinois home.

About Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run Resort is one of the Midwest's largest resorts, located less than an hour from downtown Chicago in historic St. Charles, Illinois and within close proximity to all airports and transportation hubs. The resort features 293 spacious guest rooms, several restaurants, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, Zanies Comedy Club, Spa Vargas, and an 18-hole golf course. Pheasant Run Resort also offers over 100,000 square feet of meeting space including 42meeting rooms, an expo center, four distinct ballrooms, and a 320-seat tiered amphitheater. Pheasant Run is operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group www.hostmark.com.  For general information about the resort, call 800.4.PHEASANT or visit www.pheasantrun.com.
