Health Portal Solutions Announces Release of Next Generation Member Mobile Portal

-- Health Portal Solutions (HPS), a provider of integrated web portals for Employers and Healthcare Payers, announces the release of the next generation format of its member web portal and mobile solutions.This new release is a response to market demand for mobile services that are trending away from traditional "native" app development and are focused on common code with responsive UI design, adaptive software engineering, and reactive, intelligent behavior. This release offers several new benefits to clients and extends the features and usability of the member web portal.The web portal's new responsive design allows it to automatically resize to fit the screen of the device, providing members with a simplified yet effective way of navigating through the portal. This release supports all the latest secure, platform-independent and device-independent needs, and maximizes the user experience in a consistent interface across all desktop browsers, tablets, and mobile devices.By making all web portal features available to members through mobile, HPS clients are likely to experience far greater portal utilization and process automation. Members can easily use secure email, form submission, and wellness tools, providing a user-friendly way of conducting important tasks online.This new mobile release also includes new functionality designed to deliver a more engaging user experience while improving business workflows. Online claim submission, sending attachments or photos with a smartphone/tablet camera, and SMS text notifications are just a few enhancements that will help clients streamline communications and make portal use easier."As more members use mobile devices for their healthcare, this new release empowers HPS clients to communicate and interact with members more effectively"says Art Scanlan, Director of IT at Health Portal Solutions. "HPS is pleased to release our new responsive portal, and we think it will generate strong user excitement and engagement, thus fueling solid portal use moving forward."HPS' product roadmap includes the release of responsive portals for Providers, Employers, Payers, and Admin users. "Device agnostic software is key to delivering convenient access and use for any web portal user," says James Burkholder, President and CEO. "We're excited about providing enhanced software that will help our clients drive greater portal use while streamlining key business workflows."Health Portal Solutions – a provider of custom, integrated web portals – saves Employers and Payers time and money by consolidating insurance, benefits, wellness, and other healthcare details into a single portal. Hundreds of companies trust HPS to organize their disparate data and vendors into a private labeled portal that helps them communicate and manage benefit programs for more than 10 million end-users. To learn more about HPS, please visit hpsglobal.net.-XX-