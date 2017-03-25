Health Portal Solutions Announces Release of BI Analytics Solution

End

-- Health Portal Solutions (HPS), a provider of integrated web portals for Employers and Healthcare Payers, announces the release of its new Business Intelligence (BI) Analytics Solution.The BI Analytics solution serves as a platform for creating ad-hoc reporting through a self-service interface. Using a simple drag-and-drop interface, Payers can build custom reports on demand for internal business analysis or for sharing with other authorized parties. End users can access reporting on any platform with a modern browser, including mobile devices.This enhanced solution is built upon the Payer's consolidated healthcare data set and enables them to easily analyze their data and share reporting with key stakeholders. The BI Analytics tool has a high degree of configurability, allowing information to be displayed from basic grid formats to highly integrated illustrations with graphs, maps, and other visuals.This release has been developed to address the needs of healthcare Payers for closer monitoring of healthcare spending, comparison of key metrics amongst client groups, and illustrating trends in a meaningful way. As an aggregator of disparate Payer data and vendors, this release is a complementary solution to HPS' web portal services and delivers numerous added benefits for healthcare Payers.Besides providing enhanced capabilities for business intelligence, HPS also hopes to reduce Payer costs for custom report generation and analytic tools. By enabling self-service report creation and analysis, Payers will be empowered to meet immediate business demands for detailed analytics without the time and cost of custom development."The mission of HPS has always been to help healthcare Payers achieve greater efficiencies by consolidating their data, communications, and business workflows online," says James Burkholder, President and CEO. "The BI Analytics solution is a natural fit for HPS because it eliminates the need for Payers to outsource online reporting and analytics to a third-party vendor. By using HPS' BI analytics tool, Payers can better consolidate and manage their business activities through a single online platform."Health Portal Solutions – a provider of custom, integrated web portals – saves Employers and Payers time and money by consolidating insurance, benefits, wellness, and other healthcare details into a single portal. Hundreds of companies trust HPS to organize their disparate data and vendors into a private labeled portal that helps them communicate and manage benefit programs for more than 10 million end-users. To learn more about HPS, please visit hpsglobal.net.-XX-Hope CraneMarketing and Communications SpecialistHealth Portal Solutionsmarketing@HPSGlobal.net855-414-1014