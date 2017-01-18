EAC Network Receives Grant for New Fresh from the Garden Senior Initiative

Lance W. Elder, Carol O'Neill, and David M. Okorn

-- EAC Network recently received a $20,000 grant from the Long Island Community Foundation (LICF) to provide at-risk seniors in New Cassel, NY with fresh produce and nutrition education as part of the nonprofit agency's new Fresh from the Garden Senior Initiative.Many residents in New Cassel living below the federal poverty line have limited access to fresh food at a reasonable price. EAC Network's new Fresh from the Garden Senior Initiative aims to identify seniors 60 years of age or older who are at high nutritional risk and provide them with access to seasonal fresh produce, nutrition education, and cooking demonstrations."We are so thankful to LICF for supporting our new initiative,"said Carol O'Neill, Senior Director of Senior & Nutritional Services at EAC Network. "Struggling seniors in New Cassel will finally have a reliable source of fresh nutritional food that is imperative to their health."The Fresh from the Garden Senior Initiative will launch this spring.For more information on the Fresh from the Garden Senior Initiative, please contact Carol O'Neill at (516) 539-0150 x220 or Carol.Oneill@eac-network.org.EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)is a not-for-profit social service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 71,000 individuals across Long Island and NYC. EAC Network's mission is to respond to human needs with programs and services that protect children, promote healthy families and communities, help seniors, and empower individuals to take control of their lives. The organization has grown tremendously since its inception in 1969 and now offers over 70 diverse programs that address many of society's core problems. People's lives are being destroyed by addiction, families continue to struggle to overcome poverty, abuse, and neglect, and seniors face isolation and abandonment. EAC Network aims to build a better community one individual at a time.