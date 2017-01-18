Country(s)
HealthPrize Technologies Announces New Chief Technology Officer
Eric Simmerman selected to drive HealthPrize's technology innovation in the life sciences vertical
"Eric's proven experience as a technology visionary leading teams through high-growth periods will deliver distinguishable value to HealthPrize,"
Simmerman will drive the company's technology strategy to deliver innovative product and platform solutions to pharmaceutical companies and their life science agency partners. He will lead the company's technology divisions, including software development, quality assurance, service delivery, data security and business intelligence. He will be primarily responsible for setting a forward-thinking approach for HealthPrize's use of technology to serve its pharmaceutical clients.
A hands-on technical leader of early-stage endeavors from inception through go-to-market, Simmerman has more than 20 years of experience in designing and implementing advanced technology initiatives for organizations such as Bank of America, IBM, Nortel Networks, Altavista Europe and PG&E National Energy Group.
"The mission of HealthPrize is especially compelling,"
About HealthPrize Technologies
HealthPrize Technologies enables the efficient creation of unique and effective digital experiences to motivate patients. Partnering with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and their agencies, HealthPrize digital programs dramatically improve medication adherence, patient engagement and brand loyalty, resulting in average Rx lifts of more than 50 percent. Learn more at www.healthprize.com and on Twitter at @HealthPrize.
Media Contact
Vishal Khanna
HealthPrize Technologies
vkhanna@healthprize.com
