HealthPrize Technologies Announces New Chief Technology Officer Eric Simmerman selected to drive HealthPrize's technology innovation in the life sciences vertical Eric Simmerman NORWALK, Conn. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- HealthPrize Technologies, the leading customer motivation management platform for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the hiring of Eric Simmerman as its first Chief Technology Officer. Simmerman joins the company as it continues to expand its platform offering for pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare constituencies.



"Eric's proven experience as a technology visionary leading teams through high-growth periods will deliver distinguishable value to HealthPrize," said Tom Kottler, co-founder and CEO of HealthPrize. "His expertise and energy will be central as we expand the scope of our ROI-driven digital technology."



Simmerman will drive the company's technology strategy to deliver innovative product and platform solutions to pharmaceutical companies and their life science agency partners. He will lead the company's technology divisions, including software development, quality assurance, service delivery, data security and business intelligence. He will be primarily responsible for setting a forward-thinking approach for HealthPrize's use of technology to serve its pharmaceutical clients.



A hands-on technical leader of early-stage endeavors from inception through go-to-market, Simmerman has more than 20 years of experience in designing and implementing advanced technology initiatives for organizations such as Bank of America, IBM, Nortel Networks, Altavista Europe and PG&E National Energy Group.



"The mission of HealthPrize is especially compelling," said Simmerman. "The company is using technology to solve complex, real-world health and quality of life problems that impact lives worldwide. I see significant opportunities to further scale HealthPrize to deliver innovative solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and look forward to contributing to this mission-critical objective."



About HealthPrize Technologies



HealthPrize Technologies enables the efficient creation of unique and effective digital experiences to motivate patients. Partnering with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and their agencies, HealthPrize digital programs dramatically improve medication adherence, patient engagement and brand loyalty, resulting in average Rx lifts of more than 50 percent. Learn more at



