Country(s)
Industry News
HealthPrize CEO Honored as Top 40 Healthcare Transformer
Tom Kottler to be recognized today for his innovative use of technology to transform healthcare
NORWALK, Conn. - May 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Kottler, CEO and cofounder of HealthPrize Technologies, the leading customer motivation management platform for the life sciences, was selected as a 2017 Top 40 Healthcare Transformer by Medical Marketing & Media magazine. Kottler will be recognized, along with fellow honorees, at MM&M's Transforming Healthcare Conference in New York City this evening.
Kottler received the Top 40 Healthcare Transformer recognition for his use of digital strategies to improve patient adherence. HealthPrize Technologies harnesses the concepts of gamification, behavioral economics and incentives to create digital experiences that deliver measurable improvements in adherence. Kottler is also an advocate for adherence as both an outcomes strategy and revenue opportunity for pharma.
"I'm honored to be selected as one of MM&M's Healthcare Transformers and share this recognition with HealthPrize's team of entrepreneurs, product experts, developers and UI technicians,"
Each year MM&M honors 40 new and veteran innovators who are leading the pharmaceutical industry's transformation as part of its Top 40 Healthcare Transformers program. These innovators are recognized for their use of technology to reinvent the industry "at the pace of technology."
"The 2017 Transformers class—our third—has certainly solidified its place alongside the earlier two, blending their indomitable spirit to disrupt and desire to prove that medicines and related technologies benefit patients with a collective acknowledgment that doing so is not a solo effort," said Mark Iskowitz, editor in chief of MM&M.
Contact
Maggie Beller
***@russopartnersllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse