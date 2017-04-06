Tom Kottler, CEO of HealthPrize Technologies, Named a 50+ Innovation Leader

Inaugural initiative of AARP and MedCity News showcases HealthPrize CEO as delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions for the 50+ market

Tom Kottler, CEO and Co-founder of HealthPrize Technologies NORWALK, Conn. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Kottler, CEO of HealthPrize Technologies, was announced today as one of the healthcare industry's



The winners of the inaugural 50+ Innovation Leaders program were revealed today during the



"AARP works to empower people to choose how they live as they age," said Jeffrey Makowka, AARP's director of market innovation. "We are pleased to join MedCity News in showcasing entrepreneurs who are driving change and improvements in the healthcare industry for the more than 100 million Americans aged 50 and older. We congratulate the remarkable winners who have been recognized by their peers for their innovation leadership."



In late 2016, MedCity News and AARP issued a call for nominations for entrepreneurs, investors, companies and nonprofit collaborations. Determined by a reader vote, the winners include leaders and companies offering healthcare delivery, medication management and smart wearables.



The full list of winners can be seen at



About Tom Kottler



Tom Kottler is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HealthPrize Technologies, a platform built for life science companies to deliver unique, integrated digital experiences that inspire brand loyalty and maximize adherence. Kottler has led multiple high-growth organizations during his career, including Advanced BioHealing (acquired by Shire), IPR (acquired by InterPublic Group), and MedAptus, an innovative healthcare IT company based in Boston, Mass. Kottler has a J.D. from George Washington University and a B.S. from Middlebury College.



About HealthPrize Technologies



HealthPrize Technologies enables life science companies to engage and motivate their customers using gamification, education, behavioral economics and incentives. Our proven approach results in measurable outcomes across all therapeutic areas, demographics and geographies to deliver the greatest prize of all – better health. Learn more at



About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.



About MedCity News



MedCityNews is the leading online news source for the business of innovation in healthcare. We offer insight into what's next and what matters with a mix of breaking news and analysis on startups and established industry leaders, personalities, policies and the most important deals. Learn more at



