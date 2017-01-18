JQue Tour appearance at the 2017 IDEA Personal Trainer Institute

Build a better business: JQue Tour appearance at the IDEA Personal Trainer Institute.

--I invite you to join me at the 2017 IDEA Health & Fitness Association PTInstitute and learn what it takes to truly take your fitness business and personal training skills to new heights. IDEA Personal Trainer Institute is where industry leaders show you exactly how to successfully secure clients and growth your business. From fitness assessment and program design to social media marketing and staff management, gain access to a wide range of cutting-edga education that you can use to build a better business. This is the must-attend event to amp up the success of your business, position yourself on the leading edge in the fast-paced personal training field, learn new proven strategies and trends, and connect with the top names in the industry to multiply your earning potential and increase your personal and professional success. Catch me and other fitness professionals at the IDEA Personal Trainer Institute 2017 and get connected.Source - https://www.ideafit.com/For Tickets & Membership - https://www.ideafit.com/fitness-conferences/idea-personal-trainer-institute-east"IDEA Personal Training Institute is the most organized training conference I've attended. The sessions are scheduled well and the offerings are diverse. You can tell upon arriving that the staff has put in the necessary time to make this a well-run weekend."Tara Johnson, 2016 Attendee"One of the most well-organized and thoughtful personal trainer conferences that I have attended. It's well worth it!"Maurice Williams, 2016 Attendee"As a personal trainer/wellness coach, I not only help clients achieve their fitness and wellness goals, but I am responsible for assisting the client through the process of working towards a healthy lifestyle by providing exercise programming, nutritional guidance, support, encouragement, and education." - J'Que (Author/Presenter)J'Que holds current certifications from some of the country's leading programs NESTA, & AFAA including over 5 specialty certifications such as Kettlebell Concepts, Cycling, Master Personal Training, Group Fitness & more. Through her fitness & lifestyle facility, "Fitness DEFY'd", she continues to progress in the industry though both traditional methods, modern and advanced technologies. She's produced a series of dvd's, a clothing line, a lifestyle app, fitness accessories, and more. She has a unique connection with her audience that stems from her own past personal struggles with her body image and journey surviving cancer. Through her faith and determination, J'Que was able to challenge her body and her life in new ways, which she says has helped her reached some of her body and career goals.Registration is happening now at