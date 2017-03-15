Rapper Hassan Haze Releases Debut Album "Neteru Muses"

Neteru Muses is a 15 track album that fuses EDM, trap soul, boom bap and classic hip-hop perfectly.

-- South Central Los Angeles has so much talent that it is rarely cultivated to it's full potential. Gangs, drugs, distraction, self defeat, low self esteem are all triggers to wasted talent. In the middle of a gang war there lays a silver lining of hope on 92nd St. Packed away in a garage converted into a back house is where you will find the tall lanky locked warrior who has been working day and night on his debut hip-hop album. His sole supporter and business partner Jaa, works away on the yard to get everything up to standard. The album plays as a soundtrack and a major motivating factor to keep going and pursuing hope where the surroundings is dreadful.You would expect this to be a gangster album that boasts about pimping, hoes, drugs, obnoxious behaviour and narcissistic talk. Simply put ninety percent of rap albums are. Neteru Muses stands apart. The album is a respectful ode to women and community but is rebellious to the powers that be and is still fun at the same time. Hassan would not let his subject matter be eclipsed by the negativity around him, he chose to go in a completely different direction, timelessness. With songs such as the Masego produced and CGB assisted "Monsanto", Hassan talks about the Gmo's that are poisoning his community giving an outlet for the gang members erratic behaviour. He then switches gears on the Flume produced "Havin A Ball" where he laughs at death in it's face because today he gets to enjoy life and forget his worries. Songs like the Chris Prythm's produced "Jet Plane" Hassan escapes the hood to a worldwide tour where people from all over the world are enjoying his music.Watch the Trailer for Havin' A BallThe political system is taken down in the Pete Dogg produced "Black and White" where Hassan wraps 2016 racial climate into a verse and draws out a showdown with an RBG soldier and a Confederate figuring they are fighting for primarily the same things. The foundation of the project addresses the household. Songs such as the Big Sono produced "Now You Gone", the Iman Omari produced "Can't Fight It" and "Queen" and the Beat Machine Aron Produced "Writings on the Wall" and "Our Women Come First" are deep, spiritual listens of real time stories that are taking place within the households of this new generation. When it's party time look to the Boogie produced "Real Ones" and that will get the blood pumping.Stream Neteru MusesHassan Haze is the new wave. Neteru Muses is timeless as it was intended to be. Hip-hop has risen from a make shift studio built as a sanctuary for peace and calm in war time. This talent was been cultivated, matured, nourished and released, a rare feet coming from South Central Los Angeles.