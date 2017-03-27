 
Rapper Hassan Haze releases his visuals for "Havin' A Ball"

The awe inspiring music video highlights Los Angeles in an uplifting eclectic light.
 
LOS ANGELES - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hassan and music video director Vance Crofoot, are sitting at a Thai spot in Korean town drafting out the treatment to 'Havin' A Ball' over some spicy vegetable stir fry. Twenty fours hours early Hassan had sent his newly finished album to Vance for feed back and critiques. Vance called Hassan back feverishly to enlist himself as director of "Neteru Muses" stand out track, the Flume produced "Havin' A Ball'. Hassan agreed to let Vance steer the ship as they chopped on lo mein while jotting down concepts for their creative visual. The treatment was finished in one sitting and within the next week production had began.

Hassan called on favors from veteran actor JayTee "Jay 5th" Thompson Sr. for an epic scene that ties drug dealing (the state of mainstream Hip-Hop) to the prison industrial complex. Hassan also discovered some new talent in Alexandria Sade as his love interest, Jherimi Leigh Harmoni as his suicidal friend, Troy Musil and Jay "Black Exodus" Wells as the police officers who arrest Jay 5th. The second producer Jaa Skillz brought together the lowrider crew headed by Foodstamp323, Bart, Izaak, DeAndre, Yodie and Damani. Talented director and DP Alireza Soroush the music videos only other camera person capturing Hassan at a live show promoted by Los Angeles promoted Bobby Original.

Hassan Haze - Havin' A Ball          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Lum0lGHROE



Havin' a Ball is featured on Hassan Haze's debut album "Neteru Muses" available on digital platforms worldwide.
End
Source:Hassan Haze
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:2136235431
Tags:Havin' A Ball, Hassan Haze, Music Video
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
