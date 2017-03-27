News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rapper Hassan Haze releases his visuals for "Havin' A Ball"
The awe inspiring music video highlights Los Angeles in an uplifting eclectic light.
Hassan called on favors from veteran actor JayTee "Jay 5th" Thompson Sr. for an epic scene that ties drug dealing (the state of mainstream Hip-Hop) to the prison industrial complex. Hassan also discovered some new talent in Alexandria Sade as his love interest, Jherimi Leigh Harmoni as his suicidal friend, Troy Musil and Jay "Black Exodus" Wells as the police officers who arrest Jay 5th. The second producer Jaa Skillz brought together the lowrider crew headed by Foodstamp323, Bart, Izaak, DeAndre, Yodie and Damani. Talented director and DP Alireza Soroush the music videos only other camera person capturing Hassan at a live show promoted by Los Angeles promoted Bobby Original.
Hassan Haze - Havin' A Ball https://www.youtube.com/
Havin' a Ball is featured on Hassan Haze's debut album "Neteru Muses" available on digital platforms worldwide.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse