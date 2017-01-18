News By Tag
ICFLIX Launch Super Geek Heroes
ICFLIX and Yellow Spot Productions will collaborate to stream an early years 3D animation series allowing viewers to watch any time on most Internet enabled devices.
Super Geek Heroes aim to educate, entertain and enhance the development of children aged from 2 - 5 years. Each episode focuses on curricular areas such as health, literacy, numeracy and social-emotional development. Narrated by children it encourages viewers to interact with the content as they watch.
David Lawrence Jones CEO of Yellow Spot Productionsand creator of the Super Geek Heroes said,"We are very excited to be working with ICFLIX. This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce our early years animation series and share our character's missions to learn!"
"We are delighted in working with Yellow Spot Production in bringing the animated series, Super Geek Heroes, to Arabic audiences around the world, said Radia Saadaoui, Manager Content Acquisitions & Programming, ICFLIX. "Super Geek Heroes will help the children to learn and grow as they find it easier to learn through storytelling and visuals"
The animated series is available on www.icflix.com
For more information about ICFLIX visit www.icflix.com. Follow us on Twitter @icflix or become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
ICFLIX provides its users with access to its Jazwood (Arabic) and Hollywood content, including the largest library of Arabic movies and shows available online. Additionally, subtitles and alternative audio options are available for a majority of the content, making it accessible for French, Arabic and English speakers.
About ICFLIX
ICFLIX media FZ LLC was established in Dubai in 2012. The company provides its members with convenient access to Hollywood and Jazwood (Arabic) content. It is the first subscription-
