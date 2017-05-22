 
Industry News





ICFLIX Showcases The Best Drama And Comedy This Ramadan

 
 
Caramel
Caramel
 
Listed Under

DUBAI MEDIA CITY, UAE - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFLIX the Middle East and North Africa's leading Internet streaming service will be showcasing Zel Al Raes, Caramel and Ward Joury available to watch-on-demand, during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Zel Al Raes, directed by Ahmed Samir Farag depicts the chaotic political scene in Egypt before January 25th revolution. The series features the veterans of Arabic TV, Ola Ghanem, Hana Shiha and Yaser Glal and, whilst Rodrigue Suleiman, Nadine Al Rassi and Ammar Shalk will be seenstarring in dramatic series, Ward Joury.

In Ward Joury, the lives of the Joury family are turned upside down when an unexpected incident occurs. They then need to decide whether staying silent is the best solution in the society that claims to be open minded.

Caramel, a social comedy series, tells the story of Maya, who is able to read the thoughts of others after receiving a piece of caramel candy. Also, for the very first time, Lebanese singing sensation Nawal el Zoghbi will be seen singing the introduction theme song for the series.

ICFLIX provides a value-for-money entertainment experience with many titles available in high-definition and Dolby® Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound where available.

The monthly subscription for unlimited access to ICFLIX is priced at $7.99 a month. New subscribers signing up with will get 30 days for free.Each ICFLIX subscription allows users to access the service on five Internet enabled devices, such as mobiles, tablets, computers, television sets or gaming consoles.

For more information about ICFLIX visit www.icflix.com. Follow us on Twitter @icflix or become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/icflix.

- ENDS -

Notes for Editors

ICFLIX provides its users with access to its Jazwood (Arabic), Hollywood and Bollywood content, including the largest library of Arabic movies and shows available online. Additionally, subtitles and alternative audio options are available for a majority of the content, making it accessible for French, Arabic and English speakers.

About ICFLIX

ICFLIX media FZ LLC was established in Dubai in 2012. The company provides its members with convenient access to Hollywood, Bollywood and Jazwood (Arabic) content. It is the first subscription-based online streaming service of its kind and offers movies, TV series, cartoons, and documentaries. The service is currently available on over 12,000 different mobile and fixed Internet enabled devices including PCs, Macs, smart phones, tablets, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Aside from its UAE headquarters, ICFLIX has offices in Morocco, Egypt and Czech Republic.

www.icflix.com

www.twitter.com/icflix (http://www.twitter.com/icflix)

www.facebook.com/icflix

www.instagram.com/icflix

