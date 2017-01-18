News By Tag
Software Development Company DBS IT Throws Weight Behind Australia's Construction Sector in 2017
The slowdown has had a run on effect, with employment slumping 1.9 points- now down to 43.5. This means that jobs were lost across the industry during December, and while selling price growth slowed, input costs accelerated.
The Ai Group Performance of Construction Index measures activity level changes across the industry month to month. Anything under 50 is a bad sign, and the Ai Group said that the wide gap in the pricing series shows that there is intense pressure on profit margins for companies in the construction industry.
Many people will be keeping an eye on the release of the November building approvals report in light of the PCI report. In October, Australia saw approvals slump by 12.6%, which followed on from an already large drop of 9.3% in September. The October drop was the largest in 11 months, and approvals for apartments dropped by almost a quarter (24.8%) from September. These drops have left approvals down 42.6% compared to a year earlier, and experts will be watching for a continuation of that trend this year, which would add to concerns that the residential building boom in Australia may have been smaller, and peaked sooner than anticipated.
It's not all bad news though, with new developments critical if the construction industry will thrive, and December saw an all-time high in development applications in certain areas, particularly the Sunshine Coast.
DBS IT Australia, a custom software development company based in Perth, Western Australia, has worked with businesses in a wide range of industries over the years. The company has promised to support the Australian construction sector during 2017, and there's little doubt that many businesses could benefit from improved software, innovative thinking, and the outsourcing of their IT to the professionals.Contact us at https://www.dbsitsoftware.com.au/
When asked about this announcement, a spokesperson from the company said: "The construction industry employs hundreds of thousands of Australian workers, supporting families throughout the country. With custom software development and tech support, businesses within the industry can save time and money, streamline key processes, and provide better service to clients and customers."
In Western Australia, first home buyers have received a $5000 increase to the first home owners grant (for those purchasing new properties), which will increase the grant from $10,000 to $15,000. The income eligibility for the Keystart loan scheme has also been increased, and together both changes are predicted to provide the construction industry with more than 3,000 extra jobs.
DBS IT provide custom software development in Perth and throughout the country, along with IT outsourcing and a range of other services. The company is known for its superior customer service, so if you're looking for a Perth custom software development company, call the team at DBS IT. Visit us at https://www.dbsitsoftware.com.au/
Contact
Denver Wanigasekera
0892782593
***@dbsit.com.au
