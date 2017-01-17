Dan Linn's Tech Talk on Imposter Syndrome at The Tech Academy

Spread the Word

-- This Friday, as every Friday, The Tech Academy was delighted to have speaker Dan Linn, founder of HelloWorld Devs, come for a Tech Talk. As a school that teaches students how to be developers – not merely how to code, Linn's topic of "Imposter Syndrome" was very fitting.In an engaging and accessible talk, Dan Linn defined Imposter Syndrome as feeling inadequate even though you have performed in that role before. When asked who has ever had a similar feeling, not one person had both hands to their sides. Through a series of personal stories and coding-adapted Dr. Suess poems, the students were introduced to the concept of Imposter Syndrome, how it relates to working as a developer, and ways to help overcome it.The "imposties", as Linn calls them, is something that happens to everyone. In and outside of the Tech world. Although it is likely something that never completely goes away, it is something that can be helped! First, it is important to identify your triggers. It is also important to record your successes. This can serve as a confidence booster, a road map on how to handle a situation where you feel you might soon be "found out", or as a reference manual for technical solution.After speaking to Instructors Aja and Kalen, it is clear how beneficial Dan Linn's talk was for the students. "A majority of our students are young developers without any prior experience,"Kalen said, "it taught them to be honest about not knowing everything but to have confidence that they can figure it out." Instructor Aja, a former student of The Tech Academy herself, shared that most of the student here don't come from Tech backgrounds so Linn's talk is very beneficial to the students who are making a big career change. Hearing that even an experienced developer still struggles with what can be a very intimidating and discouraging issue, makes imposter syndrome over-come-able.The Tech Academy is a coding boot-camp where students study computer programming and web development. The curriculum is available both locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: computer science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Version/Source Control, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Agile/Scrum project management and more. What sets The Tech Academy apart from other code schools is our open enrollment, self-paced program and employment rate.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com