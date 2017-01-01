 
News By Tag
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Special Trivia Night to Benefit St. Louis HELP Hosted by Keystone of St. Louis on Friday, March 10

Enjoy trivia challenges, pasta, sandwiches, salad, a full bar and FUN cash games!
 
 
LOGO FOR ST. LOUIS HELP here
LOGO FOR ST. LOUIS HELP here
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Business

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- All proceeds from a special Trivia Night hosted by Keystone of St. Louis on Friday, March 10th will benefit the St. Louis Health Equipment Lending Program (St. Louis HELP), the nonprofit organization that loans home medical equipment for free to anyone.

The event will occur at the Christy Banquet Center, 5856 Christy Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Tables for eight people are available. Tickets at $40 per person include trivia contests, pasta, sandwiches, salad, a full bar and cash games! Tables will go fast – sign up today at http://keystoneofstlouis.org/2017/01/2017-trivia-night.

St. Louis HELP is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that freely loans manual and power wheelchairs, scooters, canes, crutches, walkers, shower chairs, grab bars, elevated toilet seats, portable commodes, lift chairs, cushions, back supports, folding ramps and other home health devices. Child-sized and super-sized items are often available.

St. Louis HELP also maintains The Women's Center at its warehouse in Olivette to offer free loans of wigs, bras and prosthetic breasts for women who are victims of breast cancer.

In addition, St. Louis HELP maintains a private area for free loans of pediatric equipment. It provides privacy for children and their caregivers to try out items, such as small wheelchairs and pediatric standers.

Sarah White, charity liaison at Keystone of St. Louis, a not-for-profit fundraising organization, said, "We are so excited to host this benefit for St. Louis HELP.  Keystone President Tim Rodgers and I toured St. Louis HELP's lending facility and met Executive Director Laura Cannon-Singer and her amazing team."

"Tim and I were inspired by the sheer volume of home health equipment that St. Louis HELP has collected, sanitized and revitalized for free loans to people for as long as they need it. St. Louis HELP is full of passion and dedication to its mission of assisting people in all walks of life who need home medical equipment to help recover from accident, illness or surgery."

Laura Cannon-Singer, who founded St. Louis HELP in 2008, said, "We are enormously grateful that Keystone of St. Louis has chosen our organization for this special trivia night fundraising event. We thank Tim Rodgers, Sarah White and the entire Keystone Board of Directors from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you!"

Keystone of St. Louis is a charitable organization comprised of community-conscious young professionals and was formed in the 1980s to raise money for worthy, local charities in need of financial support. Keystone encourages people in our community to "party with a purpose." (http://keystoneofstlouis.org)

St. Louis HELP loans equipment to people who are temporarily disabled by injury, illness or surgery; those awaiting insurance company approval; those whose personal equipment is being repaired; visitors to St. Louis who can't transport their own equipment; and terminally ill persons.

For details, see the website http://www.stlhelp.org. We'll see you for Trivia Night on March 10th Thank you!

***

Contact
Jeff Dunlap
***@jeff-dunlap.com
End
Source:St. Louis HELP
Email:***@jeff-dunlap.com Email Verified
Tags:Business
Industry:Education
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share