Special Trivia Night to Benefit St. Louis HELP Hosted by Keystone of St. Louis on Friday, March 10
Enjoy trivia challenges, pasta, sandwiches, salad, a full bar and FUN cash games!
The event will occur at the Christy Banquet Center, 5856 Christy Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Tables for eight people are available. Tickets at $40 per person include trivia contests, pasta, sandwiches, salad, a full bar and cash games! Tables will go fast – sign up today at http://keystoneofstlouis.org/
St. Louis HELP is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that freely loans manual and power wheelchairs, scooters, canes, crutches, walkers, shower chairs, grab bars, elevated toilet seats, portable commodes, lift chairs, cushions, back supports, folding ramps and other home health devices. Child-sized and super-sized items are often available.
St. Louis HELP also maintains The Women's Center at its warehouse in Olivette to offer free loans of wigs, bras and prosthetic breasts for women who are victims of breast cancer.
In addition, St. Louis HELP maintains a private area for free loans of pediatric equipment. It provides privacy for children and their caregivers to try out items, such as small wheelchairs and pediatric standers.
Sarah White, charity liaison at Keystone of St. Louis, a not-for-profit fundraising organization, said, "We are so excited to host this benefit for St. Louis HELP. Keystone President Tim Rodgers and I toured St. Louis HELP's lending facility and met Executive Director Laura Cannon-Singer and her amazing team."
"Tim and I were inspired by the sheer volume of home health equipment that St. Louis HELP has collected, sanitized and revitalized for free loans to people for as long as they need it. St. Louis HELP is full of passion and dedication to its mission of assisting people in all walks of life who need home medical equipment to help recover from accident, illness or surgery."
Laura Cannon-Singer, who founded St. Louis HELP in 2008, said, "We are enormously grateful that Keystone of St. Louis has chosen our organization for this special trivia night fundraising event. We thank Tim Rodgers, Sarah White and the entire Keystone Board of Directors from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you!"
Keystone of St. Louis is a charitable organization comprised of community-conscious young professionals and was formed in the 1980s to raise money for worthy, local charities in need of financial support. Keystone encourages people in our community to "party with a purpose." (http://keystoneofstlouis.org)
St. Louis HELP loans equipment to people who are temporarily disabled by injury, illness or surgery; those awaiting insurance company approval; those whose personal equipment is being repaired; visitors to St. Louis who can't transport their own equipment; and terminally ill persons.
For details, see the website http://www.stlhelp.org. We'll see you for Trivia Night on March 10th Thank you!
