Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Summit Group Honored for Excellence

Summit Group recognized for their creative use of promotional products within the not-for-profit community.
 
 
Susan Hysen - Bronze Award
Susan Hysen - Bronze Award
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Summit Group won a Bronze in the 2017 Pyramid Award Competition sponsored by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). Thirty-Nine Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were recognized at the PPAI Awards Presentation & Reception held January 9, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in conjunction with The PPAI Expo in Las Vegas.

The Pyramid Awards, first introduced in 1958, have grown more relevant with time by recognizing campaigns that demonstrate the effective use of promotional products, packaging and copywriting to create integrated marketing communications programs and quantifiable results. Winners of PPAI Pyramid Awards are recognized for the outstanding, creative use of promotional products in a variety of client programs and campaigns.

"We are very pleased to recognize Senior Account Manager, Susan Hysen, with the Pyramid Award," said Paul Bellantone, CAE, president and CEO at PPAI. "Summit Group is dedicated to solution-based selling, combined with creative inspiration, and the ability to deliver promotional strategies that resonate with customers and deliver results."

Susan Hysen was presented a Bronze for the 2017 PPAI Pyramid Award in the Not-For-Profit category. These winners were selected by a panel of industry professionals and independent, outside marketing and advertising professionals. For more information about the PPAI awards program visit www.ppai.org/awards or contact the PPAI Awards and Recognition department at awards@ppai.org.

About PPAI
Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world's largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 14,000 corporate members of the $20.8 billion promotional products industry which is comprised of more than 33,700 businesses and a workforce of more than 500,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry's largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and periodicals. The multi-billion-dollar industry includes wearables, writing instruments, calendars, drinkware and many other items, usually imprinted with a company's name, logo or message. For more information, visit PPAI.org and find us on Twitter @PPAI_HQ, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.

About SUMMIT GROUP
Ranked nationally in 2016 as a Top 40 Distributor, Summit Group serves clients of all sizes with their marketing needs.  To accomplish this, Summit uses three distinctive disciplines: Branded Solutions, Recognition Solutions, and Marketing Solutions, which motivate audiences at every touch
point.

Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, Summit also has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, Portsmouth as well as 42 IGC partners in countries around the globe. For more information about Summit Group, please visit www.summitmg.com

Janelle Touma
***@summitmg.com
