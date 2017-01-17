News By Tag
Summit Group Honored for Excellence
Summit Group recognized for their creative use of promotional products within the not-for-profit community.
The Pyramid Awards, first introduced in 1958, have grown more relevant with time by recognizing campaigns that demonstrate the effective use of promotional products, packaging and copywriting to create integrated marketing communications programs and quantifiable results. Winners of PPAI Pyramid Awards are recognized for the outstanding, creative use of promotional products in a variety of client programs and campaigns.
"We are very pleased to recognize Senior Account Manager, Susan Hysen, with the Pyramid Award," said Paul Bellantone, CAE, president and CEO at PPAI. "Summit Group is dedicated to solution-based selling, combined with creative inspiration, and the ability to deliver promotional strategies that resonate with customers and deliver results."
Susan Hysen was presented a Bronze for the 2017 PPAI Pyramid Award in the Not-For-Profit category. These winners were selected by a panel of industry professionals and independent, outside marketing and advertising professionals. For more information about the PPAI awards program visit www.ppai.org/
About PPAI
Founded in 1903, the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world's largest and oldest not-for-profit association serving more than 14,000 corporate members of the $20.8 billion promotional products industry which is comprised of more than 33,700 businesses and a workforce of more than 500,000 professionals. PPAI represents the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocates on its behalf. PPAI operates The PPAI Expo, the industry's largest trade show; provides the leading promotional products safety and compliance program, a prestigious professional development and certification program; and publishes industry trade journals and periodicals. The multi-billion-
About SUMMIT GROUP
Ranked nationally in 2016 as a Top 40 Distributor, Summit Group serves clients of all sizes with their marketing needs. To accomplish this, Summit uses three distinctive disciplines:
point.
Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, Summit also has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, Portsmouth as well as 42 IGC partners in countries around the globe. For more information about Summit Group, please visit www.summitmg.com
Media Contact
Janelle Touma
***@summitmg.com
