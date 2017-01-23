New book puts a spotlight on the JFK assassination

According to a book released today, President Kennedy was killed by the CIA's JM/Wave station, although the actual shooters were recruited out of the Chicago mob.

Hager presents overwhelming evidence of CIA involvement in the crime.

-- In 1991, renowed counterculture journalist Steven Hager wrote a cover story for High Times magazine concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and it was the first time a national magazine marshalled the growing evidence that the CIA had orchestrated the murder. The article created a shockwave during the early years of the Internet, and quickly became the most-disseminated article on the event over the web.Over the decades, Hager has kept up with the release of new information and his primary area of expertise is examinging the fraudulent stories that have appeared in waves to divert people away from the CIA. First, Castro was blamed, then the mafia, and now a lot of interest centers around Lyndon B. Johnson.Hager calls these theories "rabbit holes," and most are planted with a time-bomb designed to eventually discredit the story."There's a lot more disinfo written about the case than real investigative research," says Hager. "And the primary strategy is to snow you over with a lot of useless detail strung together by connecting dots that don't really connect."In October of this year, the government is supposed to release all the Warren Commission documents that have been withheld from public scrutiny. It's not clear if they will honor that date, or continue to block release. Many of the documents being withheld involve the CIA's largest station at the time, JM/Wave, located on a 1,200 acre site south of Miami.According to Hager, it's clear the assassination was plotted by the heads of JM/Wave, a list that includes Ted Shackley, Bill Harvey and David Morales. But the event could not have been covered-up without the active participation of Allen Dulles, J. Edgar Hoover, James Angleton and some highly-placed people inside the top ranks of the Pentagon.