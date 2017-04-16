A Free 420 Event Comes to New York City

Although 420 was discovered by reporters working in New York City, the Big Apple has never manifested a major event. Until now.

The event is free to attend.

-- The stoner code for marijuana was created by five boys at San Rafael, California, in 1971, but it remained an obscure phenomenon restricted to Marin County for decades. Eventually, however, Steve Bloom brought a flyer for the annual event on Mount Tamalpais back to his office in New York and showed it to his Editor-in-Chief Steve Hager, who immediately launched a campaign to deploy the code as a means to promote legalization."I was researching the history of the ceremonial use of cannabis for the event I'd just created called the Cannabis Cup," recalls Hager. "And I knew what an important element numerology played in early religion. Imagine my surprise when I discovered the real meaning of the Holy Grail was not about the golden goblets, but about the magic elixir that went inside: which was hot milk mixed with cannabis. Marijuana, music and mathematics provided the foundations for early religion all along the Silk Road."Hager plans to keep staging a free marijuana celebration on April 20th in New York as a statement against the profiteering currently surrounding the green rush. "The cannabis carpetbaggers are moving in," explains Hager, "and they don't really respect the pioneers who helped change the laws or the culture we came out of."Both Bloom and Hager will be performing cannabis hymns with their band, The Temple Dragon Band, a group that ran the ceremonies at the Cannabis Cup for 25 years. However, this will be their first appearance in their hometown.