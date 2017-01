New General Manager appointed in Korenix Technology

Contact

-- Effective Jan. 3, 2017, Wesley Chen assumes General Manager of Korenix Technology to replace Spencer Lee, previous GM and now the consultant of the company.Wesley Chen has accumulated almost 30 years of experiences in industrial business. Prior to Korenix Technology, Wesley has worked in several companies including ABB, Rockwell, Advanced Automation, etc.Wesley has strong sales and marketing development experience in industries including semiconductors, oil and gas, chemicals, metal, OEM, energy, water, life science, and building automation.All the members at Korenix Technology look forward to working with Wesley and thanks to Spencer Lee for his great effort on founding and managing the company during the past twelve years.[About Korenix]Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ KorenixTechnology/ Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com