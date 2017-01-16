BearDDrop is launching world's first Beard Accessory Shop for beard enthusiasts and beard lovers

To satisfy the customer to the max level possible, you have to make people believe in the bearded nation, and everything will be achieved. With this quote, we tend to achieve the best satisfaction from our bearddrop nation and think outside the box

-- Our company produces accessories for beards, which is founded in 2016. All our products are handmade. At the moment, our designers developed 44 unique accessories with 8 unique themes made of different types of stones and beads that will perfectly fit your lifestyle and individuality. All products are made from quality materials by hand, which have been gone through latest laser technology. BearDDrop is constantly evolving and we have launched a new "Apple" Themed accessory line of necklaces and bracelets made from high quality lava stones with stainless steel logo of your most favorite Apple Apps. Additionally, to that, custom made logos are included for sale in order to show your uniqueness in the world of trend, beauty and simplicity. Simplicity is the key to success. Made and produced in United Arab Emirates.Innovation:Creativity is the best way to achieve many things in life, including creating which is more then just beard accessory. This company is meant to achieve many great things through innovation and thinking outside boxwithout creating any rules.For further information, interviews, photos:Website: www.bearddrop.comE-mail: info@bearddrop.comTel: +971504859411