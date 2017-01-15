 
Industry News





Digital Marketing, Android Development, Web Development Certified Courses Now In Belgaum

 
 
Digital Marketing
BELGAUM, India - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Introducing Professional training in Digital Marketing, Android App Development, Web Development, Software Testing now in Belgaum.

CFC Institute is the Training Partner of CFC Software India Private Limited, which is a leading software development and digital marketing company in India. It's software and web products and kits are used in business and marketing place of IT, the mainframe of designing and as key components in development and other high technology business platforms.

Advantages at CFC Institute

Experienced Faculty
Real-time experienced faculties with passion to TEACH and SHARE knowledge.

Conceptive Training
Concept base training, we will cover each and every concept of Real-Time project requirements!

12/6 Lab facility
With new concept of lab traning, Front Bench provides 12/6 lab with experienced lab assistants.

Work Assignments
CFC Institute not only teaches you just theory but gives assignments and training on real-time requirements.

Google Certification
We not only help you to learn digital marketing course but also will assist you for the global certification.

Job Assistance
We provide interview questions & answers, mock interviews, and 100% job assistance.

For more details visit http://www.cfcinstitute.com/.

