San Francisco Social Media Expert to teach in Little Rock
Local strategist travels to Little Rock to share expertise with tour guides.
ITMI's 5-day Symposium includes industry-leading speakers & interactive panels, Marketplace roundtable job interviews, entertaining keynote speakers, hosted luncheons, a sponsored wine & food celebration closing party, and complimentary pre/post sightseeing FAM tours of this dazzling city. Ms. Swing has never been to Little Rock and is interested in the history of the area related to Al Capone, and has enjoyed assisting ITMI in planning a farewell gala "Guys and Dolls" party for the event.
Carrie Swing is a Berkeley, CA native consulting in social media marketing strategy. With degrees in Anthropology from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Golden Gate University, she sees business as an art as well as a series of problems to be solved creatively. An expert on small businesses, since 2001 she has worked with designers, artists, authors and other creatives to embrace new media as part of their marketing mix, including social media, pop ups and podcasting. Known for talking too much, her Instagram classes regularly sell out and she enjoys speaking to groups on branding and marketing. She thinks outside the box and her motto is "make business fun".
Carrie Swing of Carried Away
***@carried-
