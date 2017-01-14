San Francisco Social Media Expert to teach in Little Rock

Local strategist travels to Little Rock to share expertise with tour guides.

-- ITMI, the International Tour Management Institute http://www.itmitourtraining.com/symposium-2017/holds their annual reunion and continuing education conference in Little Rock, AZ, andof Carried Away www.carried-away.com will be on hand to run two intensive workshops on branding and social media for attendees. Workshops of 2 hours, 2 days in a row, are offered to introduce small business marketing skills to tour guides. Topics range from small business marketing to branding to social media to working with new technology.ITMI's 5-day Symposium includes industry-leading speakers & interactive panels, Marketplace roundtable job interviews, entertaining keynote speakers, hosted luncheons, a sponsored wine & food celebration closing party, and complimentary pre/post sightseeing FAM tours of this dazzling city.has never been to Little Rock and is interested in the history of the area related to Al Capone, and has enjoyed assisting ITMI in planning a farewell gala "Guys and Dolls" party for the event.is a Berkeley, CA native consulting in social media marketing strategy. With degrees in Anthropology from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Golden Gate University, she sees business as an art as well as a series of problems to be solved creatively. An expert on small businesses, since 2001 she has worked with designers, artists, authors and other creatives to embrace new media as part of their marketing mix, including social media, pop ups and podcasting. Known for talking too much, her Instagram classes regularly sell out and she enjoys speaking to groups on branding and marketing. She thinks outside the box and her motto is "make business fun".