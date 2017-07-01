Bond Vintage Pop Up in San Francisco

Meet the artist responsible for revolutionizing the Bond book covers, Michael Gillette

-- Carried Away SF is pleased to announce a Bond-themed vintage retail and entertainment pop up. Our gracious host, de angelis, is a purveyor of fine 20th century home decor: furniture, lighting and accessories. We feature artist Michael Gillette and his Bond prints, and he will also be available to sign his monograph "Drawn in Stereo" at the event.Aditionally, we feature the darling and stylish duo from Pop Shop 60s and 70s with designer vintage clothing from the 60s and 70s. For both men and women, Noe and Sara can outfit you for a special event or for your fabulous vintage life. They are available on Etsy outside this event.Another guest will be Kat Boyd, local art teacher who creates 60s spy-themed art, comics and coloring books in her spare time. She will bring her latest comic, Mod Tales, and will be on hand to chat and sign.Vinyl music from the era will be spun on turntables, and champagne wil flow. Just like in the Bacarat den!Finally, our new special guest from The Hanged Man Co. will be playing the role of "Solitaire" and providing 5-10 minute tarot card readings. What will the cards say?Saturday July 15 2-8pm at de angelis 573 Valencia St.a Carried-Away productionhttp://www.carried-away.com/